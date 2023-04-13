Indosat and Tech Mahindra Launched Center of Excellence (CoE) Lab Powered by Google Cloud in Jakarta to Accelerate Nation’s Digital Transformation.

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat) and Tech Mahindra launched Google Cloud Smart Analytics and Center of Excellence (CoE) lab, powered by Google Cloud, to accelerate nation’s digital transformation. The CoE lab will focus on developing innovative solutions by leveraging next-generation technologies such as 5G, Edge Computing, Data Analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR).

The lab will provide intelligent analytics to Communications Service Providers (CSPs), allowing them to generate incremental revenue opportunities through hyper-personalized experiences and offers throughout the customer journey. It will also enable enterprises to securely and seamlessly migrate large datasets to strengthen decision-making in areas like customer segmentation, experience effectiveness measurement, and customer churn reduction – or even reduce the time and resources associated with training machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) models for business application. The CoE will also focus on meeting the business requirements of Southeast Asia’s telecommunications and enterprise market.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said: “We at Indosat value ourselves as the main collaborator in accelerating the nation’s digital transformation. We are excited to enable the launch of the CoE lab as a collaboration of two global brands that created a platform for new use cases that can improve customer experiences. Indosat can leverage this lab to extend the capabilities and benefits to our enterprise customers.”

This partnership will combine Tech Mahindra's technological expertise, Google Cloud’s ML and conversational AI capabilities in Dialogflow and BigQuery, and Tech Mahindra's intellectual property (IP) with customized in-house accelerators to help CSPs better engage their customers through data-driven experiences, modernize their business platforms, and achieve operational efficiencies from migrating to a truly open data cloud. This will enable customers to accelerate their data cloud journeys as they transition to a digital-first future.

Karan Bajwa, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud, said, “Organizations recognize data as a strategic asset and know that tailor-made products and experiences are far more valuable to their businesses and customers. A challenge that has held them back is data sprawl: too much data, too spread out, with too much to parse and understand – and all of which is locked up in silos. A newly established Smart Analytics and CoE lab that harnesses Google Cloud and Tech Mahindra’s joint expertise will serve as the catalyst for enterprises in regulated industries to upskill their technology talent, eliminate data silos with an open data cloud, and apply advanced cloud analytics and AI to enhance customer interactions and capture new growth opportunities.”

The lab will assist CSPs in leveraging 5G and Edge Computing technologies to develop new products, services, and business models that will drive revenue growth while also enabling them to better monetize their significant network data assets.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our deep technology, domain expertise, and business analytics capabilities, combined with Google Cloud, will propel advanced analytics solutions to the forefront. The collaboration will also serve as a catalyst for enterprises as they embark on data-driven digital transformation journeys and help modernize existing applications. The CoE lab is an important step in strengthening our partnership with Indosat. We are confident that this collaboration will help us expand our presence in Indonesia. Further, the partnership will introduce opportunities to create new revenue streams for our customers by providing in-depth data analysis to make efficient and informed decisions."

“The launch of the CoE lab is in line with Indosat’s larger purpose of connecting and empowering the people of Indonesia, by accelerating the nation’s digital transformation. Moving forward, this will unlock and maximize untapped potentials in digitalizing the industry and the nation,” Vikram enclosed.

