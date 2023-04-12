Revitalist Enters Joint-Venture Partnership with GCM Partners, LLC, Expanding Access to an Additional 50,000 patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) announces an exciting joint-venture partnership where Revitalist will gain access to five new locations in Chicago, IL (2), Orlando, FL (2), and Miami, FL. These centrally located offices will now be able to serve patients with the Revitalist Ketamine protocols, providing them access to this much needed therapy.

Revitalist has entered a joint-venture agreement with GCM Partners, LLC, expanding the capability of Revitalist and Wake Network to offer contractual agreements for licensing and managed services across the United States for medical clinics, behavioral clinics, and hospital facilities. License offerings include all necessary service structures to providers and business operators supporting ketamine therapy services.

The joint-venture agreement expands Revitalist’s virtual telemedicine services and supports offerings to patients to manage mental health and pain conditions utilizing ketamine therapies, medical-grade CBD offerings, and functional mushrooms. Service offerings will also include weaning protocols for patients wishing to discontinue their antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and/or narcotic medications.

Revitalist brick-and-mortar services are imminently available in the following locations: Miami, FL; Orlando, FL (2); Tampa, FL; Chicago, IL (2); Johnson City, TN; Knoxville, TN, as well as a managed service agreement with Monarch Athletic Club in Los Angeles, CA.

Virtual service offerings are available in the following 33 states increasing access to more than 200 million Americans: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. “Given the termination of the COVID-19 emergency order on April 10, 2023 [H.J.Res.7], any operator in this space must have as part of its strategy telemedicine and brick-and-mortar capabilities,” says Dr. George Gavrilos, Pharm.D., M.A., BCCCP, CEO of GCM Partners, LLC.

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is one of the largest publicly listed, ketamine focused clinic operations operating in the United States. Each clinic enables access to psychedelic medicine, vitamin infusions and other lifestyle optimization services provided by medical and behavioral professionals. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of ketamine infusions through its network serving clinic operations as well as virtual telemedicine across 33 states. Its founder and CEO, Kathryn Walker, works as a lead provider and thought leader in the psychedelic space. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

ABOUT GCM PARTNERS, LLC

Since 2017, GCM Partners, LLC, in conjunction with the medical practice it supports, Green Care Professional Services, P.C., has serviced more than 50,000 patients in the areas of metabolic disorders, men’s and women’s health, weight loss, pain management, mental health (including anxiety, depression, and PTSD), and sleep disorders. The GCPS/GCM team has operated several brands in the alternative-health spaces, including Green Care Medical, US Med Card, Ketavera, TripSitter, NUFIX, and Leafwell, across more than 30 states, pioneering medical-cannabis and ketamine treatment in the U.S. GCM is led by CEO Dr. George S. Gavrilos, Pharm.D., M.A., BCCCP, and GCPS is led by CEO Dr. Steven L. Salzman, D.O.

ABOUT WAKE NETWORK, INC.

Wake Network, Inc. is a vertically integrated, naturally derived psilocybin bioscience company focused on advancing the field of psychedelic and fungi-based therapeutics to address the growing need for mental health support in medicine and society at large. Wake is currently producing standardization of dosing for fungus-derived psilocybin and medicinal mushrooms while simultaneously establishing proprietary remote monitoring wellness platforms with a goal to maximize safety. Wake is honored to have worked with ESPN E:60 for the release of their upcoming psychedelic documentary, “Peace of Mind”, being released on April 23, 2023.

Twitter: @RevitalistCorp

Facebook: @RevitalistLifestyleandWellnessLtd.

Instagram: @RevitalistCorp

LinkedIn: @RevitalistLifestyleAndWellnessLtd

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.