AirWayz Makes Worldwide Debut with Exclusive Content from International Sports Heroes

The mission of AirWayz is to provide a safe, interactive platform offering skill and mindset development so users can “train like a pro.”

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AirWayzTM, a subscription-based digital resource for competitive and recreational athletes around the world, officially launched today offering exclusive content from a roster of international sports superstars who have signed on to the secure, interactive platform with the goal of changing online culture.

AirWayz features a world-class slate of contributors including 2021 US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu, 2022 US Open golf champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, 12-time PGA TOUR winner and Golf Channel analyst Justin Leonard, eight-time TOUR winner Brad Faxon, legendary nine-time Major champion Gary Player, LPGA Major winner Lexi Thompson, international soccer stars Gareth Bale, Eduardo Camavinga, Jack Grealish, Andrés Iniesta and Richarlison (de Andrade), world champion boxer and Olympic gold medalist Katie Taylor, hockey great Brett Hull and dozens more. Content is also in development from world-record Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps and other sports icons.

Headquartered in Jupiter, Fla., AirWayz was conceived by founder and CEO Michael Murphy, M.D., a former Army Ranger, ER physician and founder/CEO of HealthChannels/ScribeAmerica. The father of a six-year-old son, Dr. Murphy created the subscription-based service to give fans of all ages access to exclusive content from their sports heroes and to empower them to reach their potential without risking exposure to negative, abusive or toxic online behavior. The mission of AirWayz is to inspire and encourage participation in sports while promoting healthy, positive lifestyles in a safe, interactive environment.

Numerous studies have shown the detrimental impact of social media, particularly on children and teens. By requiring fans to subscribe to athletes’ pages, AirWayz filters out “trolls” and malicious or inappropriate comments. The platform does not track “likes,” follows, or subscribers for individual athletes, and comments are closely monitored using advanced moderation and machine learning technology so athletes can focus on healthy, authentic engagement with their fans.

“There can be a lot of toxicity on social media, so I joined AirWayz to have a safe space to engage with fans and supporters of all ages,” said Bale. “That’s especially important to me as a parent, knowing the site is secure and appropriate for young people who want an inside look at what their role models are doing behind the scenes.”

“I chose to be on AirWayz because it’s a positive social community where I can share what I’m going through day to day as an athlete, including successes and the struggles,” said Thompson, “whether that means my favorite practice routines or how I’m working to become stronger both physically and mentally.”

Athlete content on AirWayz, including exclusive videos, focuses on three categories: Training & Instruction, Lifestyle, and Legacy. For elite athletes, AirWayz provides a controlled channel to manage and cultivate the individual’s public voice and personal brand in a secure format. For subscribers, AirWayz is designed to nurture athletic training and performance as well as overall health and mental well-being.

“AirWayz enables athletes to cultivate relationships with fans who are excited to learn first-hand what makes their heroes the champions that they are,” said Murphy. “Our platform is unlike anything ever created, providing subscribers the opportunity to select the athletes they want to follow and the type of content that benefits and inspires them most.”

Murphy added that subscribers will have opportunities to interact directly with athletes they follow with Q&As, online professional analysis, and personalized videos. There is also an e-commerce component that allows athletes to feature branded merchandise that they use in their daily lives, from training gear and equipment to sports nutrition supplements. In addition, subscribers will have opportunities to purchase or enter-to-win special one-on-one experiences including live training sessions or coaching, such as personal performance feedback from a PGA TOUR pro.

AirWayz allows participating athletes to be compensated for the value of their intellectual capital, expertise, and influence. By curating a members-only, technologically advanced online community, AirWayz provides athletes the opportunity to authentically engage with fans while protecting their personal brand. Content on AirWayz is regularly updated and refreshed, and more athlete contributors will be announced in 2023.

About AirWayzTM

AirWayz is an interactive, subscriber-based digital platform that connects users with elite professional athletes for exclusive access to content in the categories of Training & Instruction, Lifestyle, and Legacy. Designed primarily for young athletes looking for inspiration from their sports heroes, AirWayz was created by former Army Ranger and ER physician Michael Murphy, MD, to provide a safe online environment for engagement and interaction free from the toxicity of social media. Content on AirWayz, contributed by some of the world’s most accomplished athletes, cultivates a positive approach to sports, achievement and personal growth, including physical and mental well-being. Visit airwayz.com.