JAKKS Pacific Brings Ami Amis to Fashion Famous on Roblox

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, announces a super fun integration with Ami Amis™ in the ‘Fashion Famous’ experience available on Roblox.

Our cute collaboration invites Roblox fans into a knitted carnival world full of interactive fun and activities.

When fans enter through the Fashion Famous experience lobby, they’ll be greeted by our Ami Amis crew. Get EXCITED to play carnival games and with every victory, earn tokens to redeem within the Ami Amis area of the experience.

“We are thrilled to see our partnership with Fashion Famous launch, bringing the Ami Amis brand to life for our fans and introducing a new audience to our tight-knit crew. Everyone will love interacting with their favorites, from Pickles and Oinkie to Frenchie and Pinky, through all-new immersive fun and activities that users can share with friends,” said Tracy Warshauer, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific. “This integration on Roblox is just the beginning, JAKKS will continue to bolster Ami Amis with innovative new activations, collaborations, and exciting ways to collect and play.”

“Working closely with a team of talented and creative developers, we brought Ami Amis to life inside the wildly popular experience, Fashion Famous,” says David Becker, President of Blue Plate Media Services. Becker adds, “Immersive interaction, inside a branded experience, introduces the loveable Ami Amis characters and collectibles to a loyal cadre of Fashion Famous fans.”

Ami Amis is an immersive world of cozy, knitted characters designed to delight. Our plush friends are inspired by all the joys in life. Food. Music. Animals. Nostalgia. Some friends are cute, some are quirky, and all of them are thrilled to be a part of your tight- knit crew.

With over 200 NEW Ami Amis released this year, collectors of all ages will be excited to find their favorites and share with friends. The collection will range from Common to Rare to Ultra Rare designs. Each character comes with a tag (with a fun back story) and a collector guide for all the designs in the collection. Look out for the Ultra Rare characters featuring a special holographic sticker on their hangtag – because they’re that cool.

There’s Ami Amis for everyone. Collectors can curate their crew by theme, rarity, color, facial expression, or just whichever ones tickle their heart! Every friend comes with ribbon loops for collectors to display with pride.

Ami Amis Wave 1 is available IN STORE at Walmart now with Wave 2 coming to retail this month.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., AirTitans®, Sky Ball®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, SportsZone™, Kids Only!™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, Disguise®, WeeeDo®, Ami Amis™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkstoys).

©2023 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved