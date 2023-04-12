SiTime Delivers Precision Timing Solution for Industry Leading Low Power FPGAs from Lattice Semiconductor

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced that it will provide its precision timing solutions to Lattice Semiconductor, the low power programmable leader. The SiTime devices, a Cascade™ MEMS-based Clock-System-on-a-Chip (ClkSoC™) and an Emerald OCXO or Elite X™ Super-TCXO®, are incorporated into Lattice’s new synchronization hardware development platform.

“At Lattice, delivering customer-centric, power-efficient FPGA innovation with flexibility, scalability, and security is a top priority,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor. “We are excited to further strengthen our partner ecosystem with this collaboration with SiTime to demonstrate the precision timing capabilities of the Lattice FPGA solutions. This innovation will enable our customers with more ways to develop and deploy low latency, secure, and synchronized solutions powered by our industry-leading FPGA technology.”

“Lattice and SiTime share a common objective – using the power of programmability to solve customer problems and accelerate network deployment,” said Lionel Bonnot, EVP Worldwide Sales and Business Development at SiTime. “Higher speeds, lower latency and distributed computing are driving new deployment architectures where equipment is subjected to environmental stressors such as shock, vibration, and temperature changes. These deployments require a new timing technology paradigm, and SiTime delivers.”

Key features of the Cascade SiT95141 Clock-System-on-Chip Family

Integrated MEMS resonator, enabling designers to create a clock-system-on-chip and eliminate quality and reliability issues associated with traditional quartz-based clocks

4 PLLs (clock domains) and 11 outputs

DCO mode with 0.005-ppb resolution

4 inputs, up to 10 outputs

Wide frequency range from 8 kHz to 2.1 GHz

Support for IEEE 1588, ITU-T G.8262.1 and JESD204B

Rich set of programmable features in a small 9 x 9 mm package

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com

