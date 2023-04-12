MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation & Musco Lighting Announce Unveiling of Snug Harbor Little League Complex Installation in Staten Island

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Musco Lighting:

WHAT: The Major League Baseball-Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation (MLB-MLBPA YDF), in partnership with Musco Lighting, are unveiling joint efforts in the funding and installation of field lighting at the Snug Harbor Little League’s (SHLL) Livingston Complex, located in Staten Island, NY. A long sought-after dream of the late former league president, Anthony Varvaro (also a former MLB pitcher and Port Authority Police Officer), the new, custom LED lighting systems will help expand programming opportunities and better serve Snug Harbor Little League’s baseball and softball teams.

WHEN: Friday, April 14, 2023, 5:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Snug Harbor Little League Livingston Complex: 85 Snug Harbor Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301

VISUALS & INTERVIEWS:

Parade and ribbon-cutting celebrations open to the community, followed by SHLL’s Opening Day game

Pre-game remarks from the Varvaro family along with SHLL, Musco Lighting and YDF representatives

B-roll of the opening game of the season under the lights, featuring Anthony Varvaro’s son

Additional visual assets of the pre- and post-installation field transformation

On-site interviews with key spokespeople: Jean Batrus, Executive Director, MLB-MLBPA YDF, who can speak to the organization’s mission in uplifting access to baseball in local communities Dennis Thompson, SHLL President, who can speak to the impact the lighting will have on Snug Harbor’s baseball and softball leagues Kerry Varvaro, wife of Anthony Varvaro, who can speak to what this project meant to Anthony and why it was so important to him



CONTACTS: If you would like to attend, schedule any interviews of have any questions, please contact Amy Rosenberg at (917) 439-9309 / amy.rosenberg@fleishman.com or Brittany Clarahan (641) 673-0411 / media.relations@musco.com.