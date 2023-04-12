Celebrate & Elevate Announces Inaugural Summit with Keynote Speaker Fawn Weaver

Serial entrepreneur, investor, and New York Times bestselling author Fawn Weaver has been confirmed as the keynote speaker of the inaugural 'The Entrepreneurial Spirit Summit' taking place on July 29, 2023. (Photo credit: Eric Ryan Anderson)

ELON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celebrate & Elevate, an inclusive online community and network advancing women of color and allies in tech, media, and business, is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural The Entrepreneurial Spirit Summit (TESS). TESS is a unique one-day event jam-packed with resources to create economic opportunities for women professionals of diverse backgrounds by providing access to experts, decision-makers, educational resources, and curated connections.

The full-day Summit will be held on Saturday, July 29 at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina, and is the brainchild of Nneka Enurah—an award-winning producer, speaker, and creative executive who currently serves as a global video partnerships lead for Amazon Ads. An Elon University alum, Enurah was previously director of digital development and production at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and VP, multiplatform and partnerships at Authentic Entertainment. This year’s Summit will focus on a range of topics, including:

Savvy ways to make a career pivot

Achieving financial empowerment

Authentic allyship in the workplace

Corporate board readiness

Serial entrepreneur, investor, and New York Times bestselling author Fawn Weaver has been confirmed as the keynote speaker of TESS. As founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Inc., a company she founded in 2016, Weaver is the first Black woman to launch and lead a major American spirit company. With an entrepreneurial background that spans more than two decades, Weaver sits at the helm of what is now the fastest-growing whiskey brand in U.S. history—in addition to being the highest-selling Black-owned and founded spirit brand of all time.

“Black women are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the U.S., with Black women-owned firms growing 67% from 2007 to 2012, and 50% from 2014 to 2019,” said Weaver. “I am honored to be a part of this exciting event, sharing the roadmap of my own journey and providing guidance to others who will take the lessons I’ve learned and surpass me using them.”

Added Enurah: “We couldn’t be more pleased to have Fawn as our keynote speaker and bring our first TESS to the beautiful and historic campus at Elon University. Fawn is a fierce and visionary entrepreneur and her insights will be invaluable to our attendees.”

Additional speakers and sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks. Early-bird rates are offered now until May 15th. To register for TESS, or for more information, visit https://www.entrepreneurialspiritsummit.com/.

About Celebrate & Elevate

Celebrate & Elevate is an inclusive online community and network helping to advance women of color and allies in tech, media, and business. The social enterprise aims to unlock economic opportunities for women through content, community events, and coaching. Visit www.celebrateelevate.com for more information.