Zuora Introduces the Faces of Modern Business, Leaders Shaping the Future Through Direct, Digital Customer Relationships

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today launched the Meet the Faces of Modern Business campaign, spotlighting five momentous leaders, The Accelerators, who are driving change and shaping the customer-centric businesses of the future.

Zuora is powering a community of people who subscribe to modern business. Since customer demands are constantly changing, business leaders are embracing customer-centricity and future-proofing as part of necessary reinvention or to stay relevant. Establishing direct relationships with customers is a critical first step. But doing modern business well requires a proactive, holistic approach with a combination of the right business models, technology and organizational structures.

“Subscribing to modern business brings direct, digital customer relationships to the forefront – encouraging ways of doing business that are better for people, better for companies and ultimately better for the planet,” said Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO at Zuora. “By challenging the status quo and redefining those customer relationships to future-proof their business, The Accelerators are leading this transformation.”

Across company sizes and industries, The Accelerators are doing modern business and driving growth throughout the quote-to-revenue process: from pioneering recurring revenue models, to customer offers and subscriber experience, to payments and revenue recognition. Inaugural Accelerators include:

Additional Accelerators will be highlighted throughout the campaign and brought to life across various channels, including connected TV, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, paid social, Zuora.com and Zuora social media channels.

To learn more about modern business and The Accelerators, please visit here.

