Halliburton Labs Welcomes Three New Companies to its Energy Tech Accelerator

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Labs introduces FuelX, LiNa Energy, and Solaires Entreprises as the newest participants in its clean energy accelerator. The companies will join a collaborative ecosystem that includes industrial capabilities, technical expertise, and global network connections to scale their respective businesses.

The move is part of Halliburton Labs’ ambition to advance clean energy innovation. Halliburton Labs helps early-stage companies achieve commercialization milestones with supportive resources that expand customer and investor prospects to enable growth.

“ We’re excited to support FuelX, LiNa Energy, and Solaires with the tools they need to achieve their goals,” said Halliburton Labs Managing Director Dale Winger. “ Each participant company receives customized support to enable efficient use of their time and capital by engaging Halliburton’s scaling experience and capabilities.”

FuelX

FuelX manufactures hydrogen storage materials and fuel cell power systems to accelerate the decarbonization of “things that move.” The company uses alane solid state hydrogen fuel. These systems have more energy per weight than lithium-ion batteries and more hydrogen per volume than standard hydrogen systems, which makes it possible to electrify the most demanding mobility applications.

“ Participation in the Halliburton Labs program accelerates our ability to scale to meet existing military and commercial project milestones,” said Greg Jarvie, co-founder and CEO of FuelX.

LiNa Energy

LiNa Energy develops and provides low-cost, solid-state sodium batteries, with a focus on the renewable energy storage market.

" LiNa is delighted to be selected for Halliburton Labs – the support and investment will accelerate LiNa's growth on a scale found only in the energy industry,” said Chief Commercial Officer Will Tope. “ Halliburton Labs is a cornerstone of our strategy, as we scale up manufacturing to deliver bigger energy storage systems to our partners around the world."

Solaires Entreprises

Solaires Entreprises develops next-generation solar cells, which are lightweight, flexible, efficient, and transparent. The technology improves energy conversion and enables a wider range of innovative applications for solar energy. Compared to conventional silicon-based technology, the company’s patented perovskite-based Solar Ink™ and modules use a simpler and scalable manufacturing process to create affordable, high-performance solar modules.

“ Our company is purpose-driven toward what our technology can achieve: a more affordable and reliable alternative within solar energy and photovoltaics and where renewables become a bigger portion of the world power mix,” says Solaires Co-founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Sahar Sam.

The next Halliburton Labs Finalists Pitch Day is Thursday, Sept. 21, in Denver. It will anchor the first-ever Energy Tech Day at Denver Startup Week and will include pitches from innovative, early-stage energy tech companies. To receive more information about the event, please contact us here.

About Halliburton Labs

Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and industrial labs join to advance cleaner, affordable energy. Located at the Halliburton headquarters in Houston, Texas, Halliburton Labs provides access to world-class facilities, operational expertise, practical mentorship, and financing opportunities in a single location to help participants scale their business. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburtonlabs.com. Connect with Halliburton Labs on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).