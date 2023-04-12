Just Crack an Egg Partners With FarmersOnly.com to Help Solve the Egg Crisis

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The “egg crisis” is making consumers’ lives complicated—prices have skyrocketed, shelves are bare, and people are turning to unconventional ways to get their eggs. As a brand that’s all about finding unconventional solutions to make consumers’ lives easier, Just Crack an Egg has you covered: Just Date a Farmer. Just Crack an Egg, a quick delicious breakfast meal using a fresh egg, is partnering with FarmersOnly.com, the popular dating website with over 1.5 million single farmers looking for love, to give egg lovers the opportunity to meet a farmer and in return get fresh and affordable eggs.

Starting April 12th, customers who purchase Just Crack an Egg can upload their receipt to www.justdateafarmer.com to receive a unique code for a free, premium year subscription to FarmersOnly.com, while supplies last.

“Finding affordable eggs has become a pain point for many Americans, and since consumers need to crack a fresh egg to create their own delicious Just Crack an Egg scramble, we wanted to help egg lovers find an unconventional solution while providing a little humor along the way,” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Manager, Just Crack an Egg. “As the first refrigerated breakfast scramble, Just Crack an Egg has a history of cracking conventional thinking. We know there are farmers out there with a plethora of eggs, so by partnering with FarmersOnly.com, we are making it easy to connect those searching for eggs- how they get the eggs is up to them.”

"At Farmers Only, we’re all about creating a solution for people trying to find their perfect match and, now, for finding eggs,” says Michael Gober of Farmers Only. "We're excited to partner with Just Crack an Egg for a fun solution to getting eggs, and potentially a date with a farmer."

Just Crack an Egg highlights the simplicity of using a fresh egg in your morning routine. Simply crack a fresh egg into deliciously prepared ingredients like cheese, vegetables, potatoes and meat to create a hot, fluffy scramble from the microwave in less than 2 minutes. Once you have your eggs (however you get them) look for Just Crack an Egg in the egg aisle at retailers nationwide. Available in seven different scramble kits, including Denver, All American, Ultimate Rustic, Protein Packed, Southwest Styles, and Veggie.

For more information, visit www.justdateafarmer.com or follow the brand @JustCrackAnEgg on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.