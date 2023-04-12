Rodd Hotels & Resorts Chooses Optii for Preventative Maintenance Solution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that its customer Rodd Hotels & Resorts has expanded its technology stack with the addition of Optii’s Preventative Maintenance solution that was launched last year.

Rodd Hotels & Resorts, with 7 properties in Canada, has been a customer of Optii since early 2022 when they chose Optii as its hotel operations solution for housekeeping, service, and internal communications. The chain has embraced the solutions to tackle challenges unique to its seasonal properties. With Optii Preventative Maintenance, they’ll benefit from time savings automation, greater insight, and greater asset life.

The addition of Optii Preventative Maintenance means Rodd Hotels & Resorts will be leveraging Optii’s full suite of solutions to support its hotel operation. The latest solution will help properties set and enforce maintenance standards with the industry’s most robust checklists feature. Improved asset and equipment management will improve engineering and maintenance productivity, while giving property and above-property leadership greater insight, and ability to make informed investment decisions.

Bobbi Lawlor-White, CFO, Rodd Hotels & Resorts, said: When realizing that we needed a solution for our engineering and maintenance, the choice to go with Optii was simple. Our partnership with Optii has been extremely successful and positive. We have made numerous gains with their housekeeping, service, and chat solutions. Not only has it increased our productivity, and helped alleviate staffing challenges, but I have also come to rely on Optii data for my budgeting process. We are really excited to extend similar benefits to our engineering department with Optii Preventative Maintenance.”

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “When we set out to build Optii Preventative Maintenance, we knew we wanted to apply the same unique approach as we have with our housekeeping solution. Customers have come to rely on Optii to improve productivity, empower staff, and get deep insight into their operation. We knew we couldn’t give them any less with Preventative Maintenance. Having forward-thinking operators such as Rodd Hotels & Resorts choose Optii for Preventative Maintenance, gives me the confidence that we have succeeded.”

