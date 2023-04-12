Canopy Biosciences and Enable Medicine Announce Partnership to Bring Advanced Spatial Analysis Pipelines to the ChipCytometry Platform

Canopy Biosciences’ CellScape instrument allows for detection and quantification of up to 100 or more protein targets with 182nm resolution and 8-log high dynamic range imaging (Photo: Business Wire)

Canopy Biosciences’ CellScape instrument allows for detection and quantification of up to 100 or more protein targets with 182nm resolution and 8-log high dynamic range imaging (Photo: Business Wire)

ST. LOUIS & MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company, and Enable Medicine, today announced a partnership to provide Enable Medicine’s advanced analysis pipelines for spatial omics data with the Canopy CellScape™ system for quantitative high-plex spatial biology. The partnership will add to the analytic capabilities of the CellScape system by providing options to use Enable Medicine’s advanced spatial analyses, including cluster analysis, neighborhood analysis and advanced data visualization, as well as efficient cloud-based computing, sharing, and data storage.

The Canopy CellScape system allows for quantitative, high-plex spatial proteomics imaging with leading quantitative performance. Enable Medicine’s Enable Cloud platform accelerates biological insights via advanced spatial analytics and cloud-based workflows for spatial biology. Integrating the Enable Cloud Platform into the CellScape system promises to significantly enhance and streamline analysis for discovery and translational research applications.

“The CellScape system delivers best-in-class quantitative spatial proteomics data through our proprietary, 8-log high-dynamic range (HDR) imaging.” said Thomas Campbell, Ph.D., Group Product Manager at Canopy Biosciences. “Collaborating with Enable Medicine allows us to augment our high-plex, high-resolution quantitative data analysis to provide our researchers with deeper biological insights.”

“Enable Medicine is committed to accelerating biological insights by analyzing large and complex spatial biology datasets on the cloud,” added Aaron Mayer, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Enable Medicine. “This partnership combines our expertise in multiplexed image analysis with Canopy’s high-quality datasets to advance insights in the field of spatial biology.”

Canopy Biosciences and Enable Medicine will showcase their integrated data workflow at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in April 2023.

About CellScape

Combining an advanced, purpose-built imaging system with easy-to-use fluidics for walk-away automation, the CellScape platform enables rapid high-plex spatial omics. The system uses standard fluorescently labelled antibodies for detection of targets with open-source reagents, lowering the cost and decreasing the timeline of assay validation and customization. With best-in-class resolution and proprietary high dynamic range (HDR) imaging, CellScape allows for single-cell quantification of virtually unlimited protein biomarkers in intact tissue samples. For more information about CellScape, visit www.canopybiosciences.com/cellscape.

About Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company

Canopy Biosciences was formed in 2016 and rapidly built a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for spatial biology, multi-omics, and bioprocessing. Canopy offers its ChipCytometry™ technology for precise spatial multiplexing in cells and tissue samples, along with other technologies for single-cell RNAseq, bulk RNAseq, and other gene expression analysis services. Canopy Biosciences is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with additional sites in California and Germany to serve researchers at universities, research institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Canopy was acquired by Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) in 2020. Additional information is available at www.canopybiosciences.com.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

About Enable Medicine

At Enable Medicine, our mission is to improve the outcomes for patients suffering from serious disease by building tools that maximize the effectiveness of drug or cell therapies. To this end, we have developed an end-to-end solution for interpreting spatial biology that is used by hundreds of scientists. The Enable platform allows generation of multi-modal data from patient samples and extraction of translational insights. The platform empowers users to comprehensively search and re-interpret a growing knowledge bank composed of petabytes of spatial-omics data from billions of measurements taken across 500M+ single cells from 20,000+ patients with clinical data. Our complete images to insights service is based on our cloud-based technology to escalate discovery of novel insights from research data. De-risk your clinical development through mechanism of action determination, biomarker identification, and patient stratification. At Enable Medicine, we are dedicated to improving patient outcomes through our cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. Learn more about Enable Medicine at https://www.enablemedicine.com/.