Syncro Joins Forces with Proofpoint to Offer MSPs a Comprehensive Email Security Suite

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncro, an all-in-one professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform for managed service providers (MSPs), has launched a new agreement with leading cybersecurity and compliance company, Proofpoint. The collaboration will enable Syncro’s MSP partners to offer their customers access to Proofpoint’s award-winning email security and security awareness training solutions.

“This reseller agreement not only allows our MSPs to give their customers superior security in a world where safeguarding users is critical, it also provides an opportunity to increase revenue with existing and prospective customers,” said Emily Glass, CEO at Syncro.

Proofpoint offers industry-leading protection against malicious URLs and attachments, suspicious emails, outbound data exfiltration, and potential compliance breaches. This means that Syncro’s MSPs will be able to help organizations significantly reduce breaches from email, the number one attack vector for small and large businesses.

Through this collaboration, Syncro partners can now purchase Proofpoint solutions through Syncro to enhance their email security while adding extra revenue to their business. This also means that billing processes for both PSA/RMM and email security services are consolidated in one place to make finances easy. MSPs can also rest assured because Proofpoint and Syncro make it simple to migrate from other email security platforms for a seamless transition.

“We’re excited to join forces with Syncro to offer state-of-the-art security to its base of more than 4,000 MSP partners,” said Jason Eberhardt, global vice president of cloud and MSP at Proofpoint. “Syncro is a well respected and fast growing RMM/PSA platform, and we look forward to continuing to build upon our collaboration to help Syncro’s MSP partners protect organizations’ people and defend their data.”

To learn more about the Syncro and Proofpoint collaboration, tune in to their recent joint webinar on demand: syncromsp.com/webinars/proofpoint-email-security/

About Syncro

Syncro's all-in-one PSA, RMM, and remote support software helps managed service providers run more efficient and profitable businesses. Pricing is refreshingly simple, with no contracts and one flat fee for all features. A technology company with a human heart, Syncro is committed to diversity, inclusion, and fair practices that benefit everyone—from customers and employees to the industry at large. Visit https://syncromsp.com/ for more information or follow us on LinkedIn @syncromsp.