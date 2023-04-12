ERIS and ClimateCheck to Provide Climate Risk Solutions to the Property Due Diligence Community in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERIS Information Limited Partnership is pleased to announce that their partnership with ClimateCheck, a climate risk data company, has expanded to the Canadian market. Through this relationship, all stakeholders in commercial real estate can now have immediate access to critical climate risk information for more comprehensive property due diligence.

ClimateCheck aggregates, models, and interprets the best physical climate data, providing a comprehensive assessment of a property’s vulnerability. The ClimateCheck property report includes perils such as precipitation, drought, heat, fire, and flood. ERIS is extremely proud to provide access and distribution of these reports through its digital order and delivery platforms.

“We're excited about how this partnership will extend our ability to assist Canadian customers in their due diligence practice by addressing climate risk hazards,” said Jeff Doerner, ERIS’ Senior Vice President of Sales for North America.

“Partnering with ERIS will help disseminate this critically important information at a time when risk assessment for property investment and incorporating ESG+R, is becoming smart business practice” said Caleb Inman, CEO at ClimateCheck.

About ERIS

ERIS has been providing environmental data, historical information, and digital analysis tools since 1999. ERIS serves Canada, the USA, and Mexico and has global alliances in the UK, Germany, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. ERIS LP is a division of Glacier Media, a Canadian-based media and information business, headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

About ClimateCheck

ClimateCheck enables real estate stakeholders to instantly assess property risk driven by climate change. ClimateCheck's team of scientists and advisors combine historic data and climate models to produce a hyper-local risk assessment of all hazards for every property in the United States and Canada.