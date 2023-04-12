Pioneer Valley Credit Union Partners with Mahalo Banking to Accelerate Digital Transformation

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springfield, Mass.-based Pioneer Valley Credit Union (Pioneer Valley) has signed a partnership agreement with Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. By launching the Mahalo Banking platform, Pioneer Valley plans to advance its digital banking experience and improve its competitive advantage within the industry.

Pioneer Valley is the oldest postal credit union in the nation and serves members of select employer groups and associations within Western Massachusetts. Pioneer Valley previously leveraged two different providers for its online and mobile banking, which offered members two separate, disjointed digital experiences. By launching Mahalo’s platform, their members will receive access to a true omni-experience with a seamless interface and improved usability. Pioneer Valley plans to use Mahalo’s digital banking platform to implement several new features that enable its members to enjoy more streamlined processes, greater self-service capabilities and financial wellness opportunities.

“Pioneer Valley Credit Union’s digital transformation goals were substantial, and we needed a digital banking platform that could meet the future needs of our members,” said Anabela P. Grenier, President and CEO of Pioneer Valley. “Mahalo’s proven technology as well as its future roadmap were important factors in our ultimate decision. The Mahalo team is in tune with the common challenges faced by credit unions and their members, and they understand the importance of collaboration to ensure all member needs are being met. We know this will be a successful partnership with Mahalo.”

The Mahalo Banking platform is built by credit union industry veterans and attuned to address the needs of credit unions and their members. The platform is designed to combat common member frustrations and provide an enhanced digital banking experience for the modern age through deep integrations into credit union cores and streamlined third-party integrations. Credit unions leveraging the platform deliver a unified omni-experience that ensures members have access to cohesive banking services across mobile and online browsers.

With robust performance quality, reliability and modernized usability, the Mahalo platform enables credit unions of all asset sizes to strengthen their competitive edge and retain and grow their membership base. Mahalo is a proud partner with cybersecurity experts and its platform offers a highly secure architectural design to protect credit union and member data.

“More credit unions are faced with the need to embrace digital transformation to better serve their members and effectively compete against challenger banks,” said Jim Stickley, Chief Executive Officer of Mahalo. “However, making these digital banking platform shifts can be difficult without the help of a provider that intuitively understands the needs, challenges and goals that are unique to the credit union space. We just released a significantly enhanced version of our Mahalo Banking platform that delivers digital banking humanized, which will enable Pioneer Valley to truly elevate its overall member experience. We are excited to offer its members the innovative tools they need to achieve greater financial autonomy.”

About Pioneer Valley

As the oldest operating postal credit union in the United States, Pioneer Valley Credit Union is a full-service not-for-profit financial institution serving members since 1923. The credit union serves select employer groups in Western Massachusetts including employees of the United States Postal Service, Baystate Health, Federal employees of Springfield, Westover Air Reserve Base, Caring Health Centers, Pioneer Valley Local First Association, American Consumer Council Supporting Financial Literacy Association and much more. The newest location of Pioneer Valley Credit Union is located at Sixteen Acres on 1954 Wilbraham Road in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

