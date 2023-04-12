Payfare Expands Partnership with NCR to Power Self-Service Financial Tools for Cardholders

ATLANTA & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, has expanded its partnership with Payfare Inc. (TSX: PAY), a leading fintech powering instant payout and digital banking solutions for the gig workforce.

The extended partnership makes NCR a provider of self-service financial solutions for Payfare’s cardholders across the United States for both cash in and cash out transactions.

Payfare, which powers instant payouts and loyalty rewards for the largest gig economy platforms in the United States, including DoorDash and Lyft, has been a valued partner of NCR for its Allpoint ATM network, which offers surcharge-free cash access for over 1,200 card issuers at 40,000 ATMs nationwide. Under the expanded partnership, Payfare’s cardholders will gain access to Allpoint+ cash-accepting ATMs, enabling cash deposits in addition to cash withdrawals.

Payfare is also leveraging NCR Pay360, an API solution that allows cardholders to access cash in their account with a simple, secure code via Payfare’s digital banking apps. Such functionality will enable Payfare cardholders to withdraw cash without requiring a physical debit card. With the addition of Allpoint+ and NCR Pay360, gig workers across the country will be able to access cash with greater flexibility, ease and speed at convenient locations they know and trust.

“Our cardholders have leveraged NCR’s retail-based Allpoint ATM network to access cash where they live and shop, and we are confident that this expanded partnership will offer even more value,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO and Founding Partner at Payfare. “With NCR, we are supporting new transactions and will enhance self-service financial solutions in a safe, secure and efficient manner at scale for gig workers across the United States.”

“Payfare is investing in software and services that will help on-demand economy platforms deliver compliant, reliable payments to their gig workers,” said Don Layden, EVP, President, NCR Banking. “Through NCR’s innovations, Payfare’s users benefit from more efficiency and speed and unmatched density and scale. We’re proud to support Payfare in serving the financial needs of gig workers and bring new capabilities to on-demand marketplaces.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants.

About Payfare (TSX:PAY)

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce.

