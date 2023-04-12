Armis and TrueFort Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced a strategic partnership and integration with TrueFort, the lateral movement protection company. This collaboration empowers customers by enriching the discovery, understanding, and enforcement of security policies for IT, Internet of Things (IoT), and operational technology (OT) environments.

“ Customers have shared with us just how critical context is for them when it comes to understanding how applications are connected to specific assets, who owns these applications, and how important they are to the business,” said Brian Gumbel, President, Armis. “ This partnership with TrueFort enables us to put in place better security and segmentation policies to increase operational resilience and we are pleased to bring our combined expertise to customers.”

Research has found that lateral movement is used in 60% of all attacks. This is a result of OT and IT environments typically being combined into one flat network. If security teams do not have full visibility here, malicious actors can target both environments and move undetected between the two.

“ Enterprises today have a great challenge to identify, document, map, and separate applications in a secure and controlled way with high accuracy and integrity,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO and Co-founder, TrueFort. “ This is especially true in critical industries, such as manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, and financial services. Together, Armis and TrueFort can fully discover and map IT and OT environments to enforce intelligent policies that prevent unauthorized lateral movement.”

Together, TrueFort and Armis help customers to:

Discover all connected assets on the network , including applications, devices, service accounts, and infrastructure within a day using existing agent and agentless technology.

, including applications, devices, service accounts, and infrastructure within a day using existing agent and agentless technology. Understand workload behavior and map it to the applications to baseline normal operations, empowering users with full confidence in what to block, disable, and kill.

to the applications to baseline normal operations, empowering users with full confidence in what to block, disable, and kill. Enforce by account and action or push enforcement to host firewalls with the TrueFort or existing EDR agent.

“ It’s critical that we operate securely in order to focus on our core mission: to bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation,” said James Powell, CISO, Trane Technologies. “ Armis and TrueFort individually have been tremendous partners to us, so as a customer of both, this collaboration and the extended capabilities and services we’ll benefit from are exciting.”

The RSA Conference 2023 theme this year is, Stronger Together. The TrueFort and Armis partnership embodies this sentiment. This year at the event, both organizations will come together for a joint presentation. To attend, please visit Armis booth S-1127 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 2:00pm PT. To learn more about Armis at RSA Conference, please visit: https://www.armis.com/rsac-2023/

TrueFort is a member of the Armis Partner Experience (APEX) program. The mission of this program is to build long-term, strategic relationships between Armis and its partners, and to foster collaboration to serve customers in the best way possible. Apply here to become a partner.

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry’s first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

About TrueFort

TrueFort puts you in control of lateral movement across the data center and cloud. The TrueFort Cloud extends protection beyond network activity by shutting down the abuse of service accounts. Founded by former IT executives from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, leading global enterprises trust TrueFort to deliver unmatched application environment discovery and microsegmentation for both identity and activity. For more information visit https://truefort.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.