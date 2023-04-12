CourseKey and Paul Mitchell Advanced Education Deepen Partnership To Create A World-Class Student Experience

CourseKey's Skills Tracker helps trade and vocational students easily track their skill attainment in a student-driven, mobile-first solution. Students gain improved access to their program progress, helping them stay on track to graduate. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CourseKey's Skills Tracker helps trade and vocational students easily track their skill attainment in a student-driven, mobile-first solution. Students gain improved access to their program progress, helping them stay on track to graduate. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CourseKey, a software built to improve student outcomes at trade and technical schools, will partner with Paul Mitchell Advanced Education (PMAE), the franchisor for Paul Mitchell Schools (PMTS), to enhance the student educational experience.

CourseKey’s Skills Tracker, a tool to help students track their educational assignments and progress, will now be included in PMTS’ Digital Student Kits to improve progress visibility and create a modern, tech-forward experience. With the ability to track attendance, participation, and skill mastery, students will have greater accountability and visibility into their education journey and enable PMTS to provide a personalized and engaging educational experience.

“We strive to provide a quality education system to prepare students to pass the state board examination and gain employment in their chosen field of study,” said Ryan Claybaugh, COO of Paul Mitchell Advanced Education. “Part of that is constantly evaluating what we can do to improve and modernize the educational journey. We’re thrilled that every Paul Mitchell student across the country will soon be using this tool to track their progress toward program completion.”

CourseKey designed the Skills Tracker in collaboration with the PMAE team, keeping the student experience, staff experience, and regulatory compliance top of mind.

“The Paul Mitchell team has been a phenomenal, innovative partner throughout our company’s history, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership,” said Luke Sophinos, Founder and CEO of CourseKey. “They are forward-thinking, have student experience top of mind, and put a maniacal focus on operational excellence.”

In addition to improving student experience, Skills Tracker has also given advisors and instructors time back to focus on student coaching and success by reducing data management.

“CourseKey digitizes and automates our paperwork and data management to remove the administrative burden from my team,” said Dale Jones, Owner of three Paul Mitchell School Franchises. “It’s a win-win for all. My team has more time to focus on student success, and students benefit from additional coaching and one-on-one time.”

PMTS is a leading beauty education institution dedicated to providing a unique, multifaceted education that prepares students for careers in the beauty and barbering industries. This partnership represents an exciting milestone in CourseKey’s mission to power the most successful trade and vocational schools across the country.

CourseKey powers career and technical schools nationwide with software that increases engagement, support compliance, scales programs, and powers student success. Founded in 2015, CourseKey has supported more than 300 schools in beauty and wellness, trades, allied health, and other sectors. To date, more than 200,000 students have used CourseKey to join or rejoin the workforce and embark on successful careers.

Paul Mitchell Advanced Education, LLC, is a partially owned subsidiary of John Paul Mitchell Systems and the franchisor of 100+ independently owned and operated franchise cosmetology and/or barbering schools operating under the Paul Mitchell School brand.

At Paul Mitchell Advanced Education, we believe that education is an adventure and the learning experience needs to be fun and well rounded. Our courses focus on cosmetology, esthetics, and barbering education, highlighting important theory, practical, and business skills and emphasizing social and community responsibility. Visit www.paulmitchell.edu to learn more.