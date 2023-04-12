Financial Plus Credit Union Expands Relationship with IMM, Adds IMM eReceiptsPlus

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMM, the only eSignature provider specializing in eSignature and digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, today announced that its long-time client, Financial Plus Credit Union, successfully upgraded to IMM’s newest digital solution called eReceiptsPlus, advancing the credit union’s digital-first strategy with advanced eTransaction capabilities.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ill., Financial Plus Credit Union has five branch locations across the state of Illinois, more than 40,000 members and $470 million in assets. In 2019, the credit union transitioned to IMM eSignPlus, an advanced eSignature and digital transaction management platform that enables end-to-end digital processing with automated, business rules-based workflow capabilities.

“We have worked with IMM for many years, and they have been pivotal in ensuring we can meet the increasingly digital demands of our members,” said Kelly Olesen, information technology specialist, Financial Plus Credit Union. “During the Pandemic, we made the transition to IMM eSignPlus and that was paramount to our success. Adding eReceiptsPlus is the next evolution of our digital strategy, amplifying the member experience yet again by enabling members to electronically sign transactions in real time, regardless of their location. The entire transaction is completed digitally in a matter of seconds.”

IMM’s cloud-based eReceiptsPlus generates advanced digital receipts out of teller platform transactions that can be provided to the member through thermal printing, email or via SMS-based text messages. If a particular transaction requires a member to sign the receipt due to the nature of the transaction, the member can eSign the receipt in the branch on tablet devices, traditional signature pads, and/or even using the member’s own smartphone. Through the SMS/text delivery feature unique to eReceiptsPlus, the member can also sign the receipt outside of the branch, thereby providing a new approach to handling drive-thru and call center transactions. Upon completion, the digital receipt, including the member’s signature (if applicable), is automatically archived into the credit union’s imaging/ECM system for permanent record-keeping.

Olesen continued, “We would be lost without IMM and its products. Nearly every transaction processed by our front-end staff leverages some component of IMM’s technology. IMM has been integral in ensuring we can meet our members’ evolving needs and provide a modern, digital experience regardless of the channel. This is in large part due to IMM’s ability to easily integrate with our existing business applications. Any time we migrate to a new system, we can easily integrate IMM. Additionally, I have worked with a lot of technology vendors, but IMM’s service and support are unmatched, and it demonstrates their commitment to our future success.”

Michael Ball, SVP, Markets and Strategy at IMM, said, “IMM values our client relationships and the long-term partnership with Financial Plus exemplifies perfectly why our clients turn to us again and again for their digital transformation needs. Credit unions can’t become complacent with their digital offerings if they want to remain competitive. Financial Plus is a great example of an institution that is constantly improving and always looking for ways to provide their members an even more enhanced banking transaction experience.”

About IMM

For 26 years, IMM has been the premier provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 1,650 banks and credit unions use IMM’s eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment.

For more information, visit www.immonline.com or call 1.800.836.4750. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Financial Plus Credit Union

Financial Plus is a financial cooperative owned and operated by its members. With five locations throughout Illinois in Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, Morris and Diamond, the credit union serves more than 39,000 members.

For more information about Financial Plus Credit Union visit www.financialplus.org.