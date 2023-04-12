FXCM Launches New Platform and Web App as It Eyes Expansion

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FXCM Group, LLC ('FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, has today launched a new platform and web application which will enable expansion in the coming months.

In partnership with Adaptive Financial Consulting, a leading provider of bespoke trading technology solutions, FXCM has released a new web-based platform, designed to support a larger number of instruments and a progressive web application (PWA) which gives greater access globally to FXCM’s products and services.

Retail trading hit an all-time high earlier this year with non-institutional market participation accounting for around 23% of market volume. FXCM’s new platforms are designed to make it even easier for this increasingly important segment of the market to access key markets and provides the tools they need to take advantage of new opportunities.

Built using React technologies, FXCM’s new web-based platform replaces the firm’s previous web platform. It’s still in an early beta phase and FXCM is currently working on an array of exciting tools and features which it plans to release in the coming months.

FXCM’s new PWA provides an app-like experience to users, while still being accessible through a web browser, removing the need to download and install an app. Instead, the PWA can simply be added to the user’s home screen. It also improves access, particularly for clients in jurisdictions that do not have access to FXCM’s native trading applications in their local stores, and it works offline and in-low quality network conditions.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, commented: “Trading technology is constantly changing and as a leading player, it’s vital that we embrace innovation to stay ahead of the competition. Our new platform and web-based app provide our clients with the optimal experience and a suite of products and tools they need to succeed. Our team, with the backing of Jefferies, has been working on some exciting developments which we look forward to sharing with the market over the coming months.”

The two new platforms add to FXCM’s existing proprietary trading platforms, Trading Station Desktop, its flagship trading platform and Trading Station Mobile, its native mobile application for IOS and Android. In addition to proprietary platforms, FXCM also provides an extensive MT4 offering and API trading opportunities via a proprietary API, FIX and Java.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

