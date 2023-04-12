Hammerspace Expands Ability to Geographically Scale Workflows with Autodesk Flame Qualification

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hammerspace, the leader in data orchestration of Enterprise file data on any existing data center infrastructure or public cloud service, today announced its qualification as a data orchestration solution and global file system to create a global data environment for the Autodesk Flame family of products.

Hammerspace will demonstrate the newly validated solution at NAB 2023 in its booth #N3043. The demonstration will show an Autodesk Flame artist running multi-site finishing workflows in the cloud across multiple AWS cloud instances on the Hammerspace parallel global file system with automated content orchestration. By unifying access to all content via a single global namespace, workflows can be rapidly provisioned with unprecedented flexibility to adapt to changing performance and cost requirements, even to span multiple cloud regions when needed.

“Hammerspace’s qualification further enables our customers to move their productions to the cloud with a higher degree of flexibility around data and essence management,” says Steve McNeill, Director of Engineering at Autodesk. “We are committed to extending and enhancing our cloud-enabled workflows to provide better solutions that support efficient collaboration at scale, which is why we are very excited to be at NAB 2023 to demonstrate how Flame artists can leverage Hammerspace’s optimized data storage solution for collaborative finishing across multiple storage locations from virtually anywhere.”

Hammerspace allows post-production workflows to provide secure, real-time artist collaboration with content that may be stored on multiple on-prem and cloud infrastructures without creating copies of the content. It gives media organizations the ability to build a complete cloud studio that can handle the most performance-intensive workflows with contributors located worldwide.

“The Media and Entertainment industry has been striving for years to build cloud studios that have all the capabilities of their data center workflows coupled with the added flexibility and scale of the cloud,” said Molly Presley, SVP of Marketing at Hammerspace. “The qualification of Hammerspace with Flame is a huge step toward the industry achieving its full vision of cloud studios and hybrid cloud workflows. Creative professionals now can benefit from using the power of the cloud across multiple instances without the added complexity of manual content movement or managing multiple copies of the content.”

Autodesk Flame is a powerful finishing and visual effects (VFX) solution that accelerates creative and collaborative workflows. Its industry-leading toolset enables artists to deliver high-end episodic television, commercials, trailers, and feature films on local solutions or in the cloud.

About Hammerspace

The Hammerspace solution is a software-defined automated data orchestration system with a complete set of data services to unify and manage data in a Global Data Environment across the edge, data centers and public cloud infrastructure. Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor’s data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

