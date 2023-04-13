NCTC Dials Up Exclusive MVNO Partnership

AT&T will serve as the exclusive wireless carrier for National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) members. NCTC represents almost 700 independent communications service providers who connect approximately one-third of North American households to the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with AT&T to serve as the exclusive wireless carrier for all member mobile service offerings. NCTC represents almost 700 independent communications service providers who connect approximately one-third of North American households to the world.

On the 50th anniversary of the first cellphone call, this agreement allows every NCTC member to offer a full suite of connectivity services.

“We have successfully crafted a deal that works for all NCTC members with the largest wireless network in America,” said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC. “We are committed to offering full connectivity to any device, inside or outside the home. AT&T is the most reliable network, with the best technologies offering the greatest reach across all 50 states. We look forward to our members embracing new services and technologies with the premier provider of mobile services in North America.”

NCTC has helped guide the broadband industry through many critical evolutions and challenges, including the growing prevalence of streaming services and more recently, the opportunity of mobile as the “new triple play”.

Companies across the cable and broadband space are increasingly looking to provide an MVNO option to their customers. Through its partnership, NCTC aims to set its members up for success, without having to invest many years and millions of dollars to build an MVNO themselves. These members can now deliver fast, reliable, and secure 4G LTE and 5G services from one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies by revenue, with a wireless network covering more than 99% of all Americans in North America.

NCTC member companies will be offered a custom onboarding experience, where the organizations can fine-tune every step of the mobility experience – including personalizing 200+ touchpoints throughout the mobile customer lifecycle.

NCTC’s white-labeled mobile service is fully customizable, based on timeline and budget, offering a full broadband digitization suite including modules for billing, service provisioning, customer self-service, agent interfaces and more.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org.