WEBTOON and Ubisoft Announce Original Webcomic Collaboration for “Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform, and Ubisoft today announced their first-ever global content collaboration with the original webcomic “Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple.” Published by the prolific REDICE STUDIO, the series will bring a new chapter in the Assassin’s Creed franchise to WEBTOON’s global fanbase. Available exclusively on WEBTOON, the first six episodes will be available as of April 24, 2023 at 5pm PT, with new episodes rolling out weekly. Three seasons and a total of 150 episodes are planned for the immersive new webcomic series.

“Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple" will continue the story of fan-favorite character Edward Kenway immediately following the events of the hit video game “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.” The thrilling new adventure features the privateer-turned-pirate after his full integration into the Assassin Brotherhood. Edward Kenway is on a dangerous quest to find Pieces of Eden on the coasts of the Southeast Asian seas – and will have to face off with new and mysterious adversaries. Fans will also be introduced to Noa, a Korean American descendant of Edward Kenway, who investigates the Assassin’s past in the present day while searching for information about his family.

“We are thrilled to expand the Assassin’s Creed series to WEBTOON thanks to this amazing collaboration with WEBTOON and REDICE STUDIO. We’ve been working hard with the talented folks at REDICE to craft this original Assassin’s Creed Black Flag sequel and hope that existing fans and new readers around the world will enjoy it,” said Julien Fabre, Ubisoft’s Director of Global TV & Transmedia Business Development.

“We are beyond excited to collaborate with our partners at Ubisoft and the powerhouse team at REDICE STUDIO to bring this expansion of the Assassin's Creed universe to WEBTOON readers around the globe,” said WEBTOON’s VP of Content, David Lee. “As longtime fans of the franchise, we can’t wait for readers to see where Edward Kenway’s story goes next. This incredible series will captivate existing fans of the Assassin's Creed video games while introducing this beloved IP to a new audience on WEBTOON.”

“Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple” will combine the elements of historical adventure and present-day action that have made Assassin’s Creed a global sensation, with fresh storylines that will appeal to readers who are new to the franchise. The series will retain Assassin’s Creed’s emphasis on historical accuracy, and utilize the Animus memory-travel machine featured prominently in the video game series.

The collaboration is the latest expansion of WEBTOON’s IP & Creator ecosystem, bringing digital comics to new fans and formats. WEBTOON works with some of the world’s biggest entertainment brands to reach Gen Z and build new fandoms online, maximizing IP across new platforms and formats. Recent projects include content partnerships and collaborations with DC, Archie Comics, Marvel, Riot Games’ VALORANT, KRAFTON’s PUBG Universe, and many more.

REDICE STUDIO is one of Korea’s most innovative content studios, developing WEBTOON hits like “Omniscient Reader,” “I’m the Max-Level Newbie,” and more.

“Assassin’s Creed is a one-of-a-kind IP, and our goal was to create a work that would be appealing not only to fans of the original game, but also to readers who are encountering the Assassin's Creed IP for the first time through WEBTOON. We are thrilled to work with UBISOFT and WEBTOON to tell a new side of the Edward James Kenway story set in Southeast Asia. We can’t wait for fans to dive into this rich new storyline and entry into the Assassin’s Creed universe,” said REDICE STUDIO.

A global WEBTOON exclusive, “Assassin’s Creed: Forgotten Temple” will be localized and available to WEBTOON readers and Assassin’s Creed fans in the US, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and France.

