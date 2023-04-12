SmartSoda And Compass Group North America Partner To Deliver A Breakthrough In Workplace Wellness And Hydration

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s fastest growing wellness beverage technology brands, announces a strategic partnership with Compass Group North America, the market leader in bringing break time solutions to workplaces, micro markets, and office cafeterias throughout the country.

We are defining a new beverage category with the JuLi. “Every JuLi personalized beverage begins with alkaline mineral water and vitamin infused flavors, and the simple and easy to use touchscreen guides you to the perfect beverage of flavor, function, and carbonation. Delivering sparkling water to coffee to iced tea, lemonade, and everything in between,” explained SmartSoda CEO, Lior Shafir. The JuLi uses recyclable bibs to deliver multiple flavors and varieties, ultimately reducing the need for cans and bottles. And with every JuLi purchased SmartSoda will provide reusable tumblers.

SmartSoda makes it easy to incorporate the JuLi into any setting with its built-in IoT technology, assuring continuous uptime and ease of maintenance. With the connected technology of the JuLi, maintenance and inventory management has never been easier for office managers to deliver healthy beverage options that are customizable and taste amazing. The Compass partnership also provides real-time customer service and a national network of service technicians.

About SmartSoda

SmartSoda is a revolutionary wellness beverage platform featuring clean, functional ingredients. Crafted with alkaline water serving up 21 flavors, and offering dispensing options to the food service industry, c-stores, and workplaces. Presently, the company is Pre-IPO. Smart Soda has offices in the UK and Canada and is positioned for massive expansion — both globally and locally. SmartSoda works with fortune 500 companies, corporate offices, C-stores, micro markets and restaurants. Their products are available through the largest foodservice companies and distributors.