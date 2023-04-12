Eagle Eye Networks and Sensorlink to Bring Cloud Video Surveillance to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today announced a partnership with national distributor Sensorlink to bring cloud video surveillance products to its extensive network of systems integrators and to businesses throughout Malaysia.

Founded in 1997 by Owen Aw, who serves as managing director, Sensorlink is the leading security product distributor in Malaysia. Sensorlink has deep expertise in banking, manufacturing, energy, commercial buildings and retail. Its established network of resellers include the largest international and local security systems integrators.

The Sensorlink team is known for solution-selling and its extensive experience in systems design. The company sees a huge opportunity for cloud video surveillance in Malaysia.

“In the future, all access control and video will be in the cloud, it’s just a matter of time,” said Aw. “Eagle Eye Networks has a 10-year track record of providing cloud video surveillance with AI analytics to secure businesses and improve efficiency, as well as a commitment to cybersecurity, all of which are very important to business customers in Malaysia.”

CIOs, CISOs and other IT executives, who have been cloud advocates for other business systems, are propelling Malaysia’s move to cloud security.

“CIOs leading the charge to cloud is a trend we’re seeing across the globe,” said Dean Drako, Eagle Eye Networks Founder and CEO. “Today’s IT-savvy security directors want the benefits of a cloud video surveillance system that is reliable, cybersecure, open, easy-to-operate and maintain, and able to scale as their businesses grow. We are excited to work with Sensorlink to bring the substantial advantages of cloud video surveillance to organizations in this region.”

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.