Fearless Fund and JPMorgan Chase Partner to Support Black Women Entrepreneurs in Fintech and Workforce Development through an Exclusive Get Venture Ready Cohort with $30K in Grant Funding

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fearless Fund, the first venture capital fund built by women of color, for women of color, has announced a new industry-specific cohort of the Get Venture Ready (GVR) Program in partnership with JPMorgan Chase. The program is designed exclusively for Black women business owners in the Fintech or workforce development industries, with a portion being veteran or veteran spouses, providing them with the necessary training, mentorship, knowledge, and skills to gain access to capital.

Participants in the 12-week comprehensive program will have the opportunity to pitch their business for one of three grants totaling $30,000 at the end of their cohort. The grants are part of Fearless Fund and JPMorgan Chase's commitment to empowering women-of-color entrepreneurs and supporting the growth of their businesses.

"Our goal with the GVR program is to create a pipeline of successful, high-growth businesses founded and led by Black women in the Fintech or workforce development industries, with a portion being veteran or veteran spouses," said Arian Simone, General Partner of Fearless Fund. "We are proud to partner with JPMorgan Chase to provide these entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and resources to build scalable, sustainable companies that will drive economic growth and break down systemic barriers that have historically prevented women-of-color entrepreneurs from accessing capital."

The GVR program has already provided resources and training to over 1,000 women-of-color entrepreneurs over the past three years. In 2021, the Fearless Foundation launched the inaugural GVR Program, featuring an expanded curriculum, and in 2022, introduced a more comprehensive program with personalized coaching opportunities.

“The increase we’re seeing in women of color pursuing entrepreneurship is encouraging, both in terms of the general increase of women pursuing their passions and the positive impact it can have in communities,” said Byna Elliott, global head of Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorgan Chase. “We’re grateful to continue our collaboration with Fearless Fund in our shared pursuit to help women of color achieve success within their business Pursuits.”

The GVR program is now accepting applications for its upcoming Fintech and Workforce Development cohort. To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit the Fearless Fund's website at https://www.fearless.fund/jpmc.

About Fearless Fund:

Launched in 2019, Fearless Fund invests in WOC-led businesses seeking pre-seed, seed level, or series A financing. Its mission is to bridge the gap in venture capital funding for female founders of color building scalable, growth-aggressive companies. The Fearless Fund team also runs The Fearless Foundation, a 501c3 organization with a goal to educate entrepreneurs through training, reduce racial inequities, and empower African-Americans to gain access to capital, as well as the Get Ready Venture Program, a 12-month training program for WOC business owners to acquire the needed training, mentorship, knowledge, and skills needed to gain access to capital. For more information on Fearless Fund, please visit www.fearless.fund.