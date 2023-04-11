Playmaker Capital Inc. Brand The Nation Network Expands Video-Podcast Lineup with Addition of Blue Jays Today

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) (“the Company” or “Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media brands, announced today that its owned and operated media business, The Nation Network (“TNN”), has entered into an agreement to acquire the licensing rights of baseball-focused media property, Blue Jays Today.

Now in its fourth season, Blue Jays Today releases a weekly podcast that analyses news and storylines linked to the Toronto Blue Jays and from around Major League Baseball. Blue Jays Today also produces live-reaction content and post-game coverage on YouTube for select Blue Jays games, as well as shortform videos distributed across all major social media platforms. As a video-first content creator, Blue Jays Today will complement TNN’s existing video-podcast shows, which collectively generated more than 1.7 million streams in the month of March 2023.

Playmaker’s media businesses continue to execute a core strategy to engage audiences across web, social, podcast and video, and deliver direct campaigns on behalf of corporate advertisers and sports betting operators. Blue Jays Today provides TNN additional content to monetize with commercial partners, and upon entering the agreement, Playmaker introduced online sportsbook, Betway, as an official partner of the property.

Additionally, Blue Jays Today will enable TNN to engage baseball fans across Canada just as the 2023 MLB season begins. As an organization, the Toronto Blue Jays represent an entire nation of fans and Blue Jays Today has the opportunity to serve as a leading voice of this passionate fanbase.

