Azuga is a New Member of the IoT Insurance Observatory

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azuga, a leading global connected vehicle platform for insurance and commercial fleets, has joined the IoT Insurance Observatory as an official member for 2023. The Observatory is the world’s leading think tank on IoT use in insurance with over 60 of the top insurance leaders around the globe in its membership.

Matteo Carbone, director and founder of the Observatory, said, “Over the seven annual editions of the Observatory I’ve seen maturing the literacy of the sector about the usage of IoT data, and also different players moving from pilots to successful programs. The focus on applying the IoT paradigm to commercial lines has increased year after year. Our research has highlighted how some commercial auto carriers have already obtained relevant positive return on their telematics investments. Azuga supports the largest commercial insurance telematics program in production today. With their clear industry leadership, I am thrilled to welcome Azuga into this esteemed organization.”

Thomas Erdman, Azuga Executive Vice President, said, “Matteo is a world-renowned authority on Insurtech. We look forward to working with him and contributing to this key industry forum.”

The next North American plenary session will be taking place at Mohegan Sun in Montville, CT on May 1st, with all the Observatory members around the same table. Azuga will be sharing best practices for Risk Prevention and Mitigation during the roundtable discussion with executives from Great American, Hanover, and The Hartford.

About Azuga

Azuga is now a Bridgestone company. Together, we deliver purpose-built platforms for insurance and commercial fleet customers. Bridgestone Mobility’s SafetyIQ platform turns any telematics-equipped vehicle data into intelligence for underwriting, risk management, claims, and analytics. Azuga is the leading global connected vehicle platform for insurance and commercial fleets. This award-winning fleet solution is used by thousands of businesses—from owner-operators to fleets with thousands of vehicles and is lauded for ease of use, robust features, and affordable pricing. Azuga provides reliable end-to-end solutions through leading hardware, integrated driver rewards, award-winning fleet applications, coaching, and more. For more information on all the things Azuga can do for you, please visit https://www.azuga.com, and come visit us at the Insurance Innovators Conference in April.