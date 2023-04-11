The Pickleball Club in Lakewood Ranch inks partnership with DUPR

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pickleball Club, a brand-new, healthy living, private pickleball complex featuring 12 indoor pickleball courts and a number of exclusive amenities opening on May 2 in Lakewood Ranch, recently announced a partnership with Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR), the most accurate global rating system trusted by the world’s premier pickleball clubs, tours and professionals.

DUPR is a way for players to get an accurate rating of their play, similar to a golf handicap. With The Pickleball Club being deemed an official DUPR facility, the data collected from players will allow the club to better organize skill levels in open play, allowing for the most competitive matches. The more DUPR sanctioned events players attend, the more accurate the rating.

All players, regardless of their age, gender, location or skill, are rated on the same scale between 2.00 - 8.00 based on their match results.

“When it comes to enhancing our member experience, we’re always looking to offer the very best,” said Brian McCarthy, founder and CEO of The Pickleball Club. “Signing a partnership with DUPR allows our members to take advantage of this cutting-edge ranking system in order to play with other players at their level.”

About The Pickleball Club at Lakewood Ranch

Located at 1300 Sarasota Center Blvd., The Pickleball Club will be a brand-new, healthy living, private pickleball complex featuring 12 indoor pickleball courts with a tournament-level outdoor surface, an outdoor activity center, constantly rotating “Food Truck Alley”, Pickles Café, Dink’s Pro Shop, permanent nets, and HEPA filtered air-conditioned environment – perfect for avoiding those harmful UV rays and inclement weather conditions. The Club will feature PlaySight video technology for live streaming and recording capabilities for training purposes, tournament grade pickleball courts and luxurious locker rooms. The first club near Lakewood Ranch is currently under construction, four more are in development in Port Saint Lucie, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs and The Villages, with 15 clubs planned across the state of Florida in the next five years. For more information, visit TPCLWR.com.