Berkley Program Specialists Announce Underwriting Partnership With Distinguished Programs

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, today announces a new underwriting partnership with Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, to provide Package coverage for community associations.* Coverage will be available on June 1, 2023.

Through the partnership, Distinguished Programs will continue to exceed the expectations of their brokers in terms of superior quality, reasonable price and high standards.

Greg Douglas, President of Berkley Program Specialists, said, "Barbara Bartson and her team at Distinguished are true professionals, and we're very excited about working with them. Together, we're confident we can deliver top-quality coverage options that meet the unique needs of the community association industry."

"Our collaboration with Berkley Program Specialists underscores our commitment to being a leader in the community association insurance industry," said Barbara Bartson, Managing Vice President of Community Associations at Distinguished, of the partnership. "Our shared focus on innovation and customer service means we can create new opportunities for our brokers to deliver the high-quality solutions they've come to expect from us."

*Coverage currently available in 22 select states.

About Berkley Program Specialists

Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, is a leading insurance operation dedicated exclusively to program business. Berkley Program Specialists provides admitted and non-admitted A.M. Best A+ rated insurance paper, as well as program management expertise and, when required, reinsurance support. For more information, please visit www.berkley-ps.com.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental, Fine Art and Collectibles, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.