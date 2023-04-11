NEC National Security Systems Shows Commitment to Ending Human Trafficking by Joining Forces With InfraGard National Members Alliance as 2023 Diamond Sponsor

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC National Security Systems (NEC NSS), a leading provider of biometric identity and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for federal government agencies in defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security has recommitted to InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA) as a 2023 Diamond Sponsor. The sponsorship, which began in January 2022, is dedicated to fighting human trafficking and protecting critical infrastructure and the American people.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with InfraGard National Members Alliance and support their efforts to eradicate human trafficking, promote awareness and prevention, and strengthen community resilience," said Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, President, NEC National Security Systems and Chair Emeritus of InfraGard National Members Alliance. "As a leader in national security, we understand the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in addressing this heinous global crime."

Human trafficking continues to be a major issue globally, with more than 1,675 pending FBI cases as of January 2023. It is one of the world’s most profitable criminal enterprises, second only to the illicit drug trade. In the fight against this crime, NEC NSS and InfraGard National Members Alliance have come together to raise awareness, share information and develop innovative programs to prevent human trafficking.

"Human trafficking is a prolific national issue, and we are grateful for NEC National Security Systems’ continued leadership, commitment, and generosity in supporting this cause," said Doug Farber, President, InfraGard National Members Alliance. "Through education and outreach, we are working together to end this form of modern-day slavery, protect the most vulnerable, and create safer, more empowered communities."

"NEC NSS and InfraGard National Members Alliance are bringing together top experts from diverse backgrounds in law enforcement, and the public and private sectors to develop innovative solutions in combating human trafficking," said Keith Terreri, Executive Vice President, NEC and NEC NSS Board Member. "Collaboration is essential to creating a safer world and a brighter future where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential."

About NEC National Security Systems

NEC National Security Systems, Inc. (NSS), is a leading provider of biometric identity and AI technology for federal government agencies in defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security agencies. Based in Arlington, Va., NSS deploys proven groundbreaking technology for access control, identity verification, scene processing, advanced analytics, fiber optic sensing, border control and transportation security, among other applications. The company was launched in 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation of America and will operate under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the US Government as a FOCI-mitigated entity, free of foreign ownership, control, and influence. It provides full-service solutions for large agencies using the intellectual property and resources of the global NEC brand. NEC Corporation is a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $27 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necnss.com.

About InfraGard National Members Alliance

InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA) is an FBI-affiliated independent nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and the American people. Established in 2003, INMA is the private sector component of the FBI's InfraGard program, which is a partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and members of the private sector for the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure. INMA is comprised of 77 InfraGard Member Alliances, nonprofit organizations which represent INMA at the local level across the country. Through these alliances, law enforcement and the American business community can collaborate on educational programs, training events and information-sharing initiatives that strengthen national security and the foundation of American life. For more information, visit www.infragardnational.org.