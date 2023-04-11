Doctrine Receives Growth Investment from Summit Partners to Build Leader in AI-Powered Legal Intelligence

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doctrine, a leading provider of legal intelligence solutions, today announced a majority growth investment from Summit Partners and Peugeot Invest.

Information tools are critical for day-to-day legal work. With an ever-expanding volume of available data, the ability to properly search and articulate such data has become time-consuming and unwieldy for legal professionals.

Doctrine was founded in 2016 with a vision to innovate legal search and is a pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence to legal data. The company’s legal intelligence platform aggregates, contextualizes and automates the processing of legal information and is designed to empower legal professionals to conduct more accurate and efficient search and save time, limit errors and focus on higher value-add tasks. Doctrine has grown by more than 20x in the last five years, and today the company serves more than 11,000 clients.

“ Legal professionals across the globe are struggling to keep up with the proliferation of available legal data," said Guillaume Carrère, CEO of Doctrine. " Doctrine offers a technological solution to this widespread problem, allowing legal professionals to efficiently and accurately locate, understand and harness massive amounts of information in order to build the most impactful legal strategies.”

“ Early on, we made the decision to focus on profitable growth, and this approach has informed our operations and our culture,” added Carrère. “ We are focused on continuing to apply this approach as we develop innovative solutions that support legal professionals in France and around the world. We believe Summit Partners’ experience will allow us to continue our development and build a leader in legal technology.”

“ We believe Doctrine is a pioneer in bringing technology innovation to the field of legal information. We’re thrilled to partner with this dynamic, talented and visionary team, and we look forward to working together to build upon the company’s impressive momentum and support its continued growth,” said Johannes Grefe, Managing Director, and Chris Bon, Principal at Summit Partners.

Bertrand Finet, CEO at Peugeot Invest, added, “ We are proud to support Doctrine with this investment, which aligns with our growth strategy to support the technology leaders of tomorrow.”

About Doctrine

Founded in 2016, Paris-based Doctrine is a leading provider of data, search and productivity solutions for legal professionals. The Doctrine platform includes a search engine, a document analyzer module, real-time monitoring and alerts on any changes in legislation or case law, and a folder functionality to save references and build cases. More than 11,000 legal professionals use Doctrine to devise winning legal strategies and minimize risk for their clients. For more information, please visit: https://www.doctrine.fr/, or follow Doctrine on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $36 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe, and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow Summit Partners on LinkedIn.

About Peugeot Invest

Peugeot Invest is an investment company listed on Euronext, majority owned by Etablissements Peugeot Frères. Peugeot Invest is one of the leading shareholders in Stellantis and Forvia, via its Peugeot 1810 subsidiary, and pursues a policy of establishing shareholdings with a long-term view. Peugeot Invest holds interests in listed companies (such as SEB, LISI and SPIE), non-listed companies (such as International SOS, Signa Prime or Signa Development), co-investments (ArchiMed or JAB Holding), and investment funds.