Northern Trust Selected by Holland College for Asset Servicing

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been selected by Holland College to provide asset servicing solutions including custody, investment risk & analytical services and benefit payment services.

For over 50 years, Holland College has provided hands-on, industry-focused training to individuals on Prince Edward Island, Canada. It has more than 60 full-time career training programs to help students reach their goals, and is home to The Culinary Institute of Canada, the Atlantic Police Academy and the Holland Hurricanes athletic teams.

Holland College selected Northern Trust for the quality of its solutions, including a focus on strong technologies and security measures.

“From the initial onboarding experience to the solution-oriented approach to our daily inquiries, the Northern Trust service model has proven to be outstanding,” said Jillian Cameron, Director of Human Resources at Holland College. “Innovation and technology were key priorities for our institution when we went to market for a new provider; the platforms are user friendly, with enhanced security features that play a significant role in maintaining data integrity.”

“We’re very pleased to provide these new capabilities to Holland College, and we look forward to continually bringing new technology innovations to their teams,” said Katie Pries, President and CEO of Northern Trust Canada.

