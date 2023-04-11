Women’s Health Associates Sees 40% Increase in Revenue Cycle Payment Processing with eClinicalWorks EHR and healow

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Women’s Health Associates, a full-service women’s health practice in Boise, ID, has seen a 40% increase in revenue cycle payment processing with healow Payment Services. healow Payment Services provides patients with a simplified payment process while helping Women’s Health Associates reduce administrative burdens.

“Prior to healow Payment Services, we had problems with collecting timely payments, which added stress to our administrative and revenue cycle teams. We wanted to ensure that patients could easily pay on time and that our revenue cycle team could operate efficiently and minimize time spent on payment follow-ups,” said Scott Tucker, practice administrator for Women’s Health Associates. “After implementing healow Payment Services, we saw an almost 40% increase in our payment collection after the first statement/text notification. This has reduced the stress on both patients and our teams while improving efficiencies within our revenue cycle operations. Our geriatric population also likes the solution and finds it very easy to use.”

Women’s Health Associates provides medical services in fields such as gynecology, obstetrics, women’s health primary care, family planning, and minimally invasive surgery. Given the volume of providers across various medical specialties, keeping everything organized while ensuring timely payments can be difficult. healow Payment Services ensures that practices, no matter how many locations they have or services they provide, can operate smoothly and efficiently.

healow Payment Services also benefits patients. It’s an easy to implement solution that ensures patients have digital methods to pay their healthcare bills in a timely manner. Patients can pay via text message, website add-ons, or e-mail. These statements also reduce high volumes of printed bills and reminders for patients.

healow Payment Services automates the entire payment collection process, helping both the patients and the practice. With healow Payment Services, Women’s Health Associates and other practices benefit from the following features:

Through healow CHECK-IN or Kiosk, patients are prompted to complete payments during the check-in process.

Practices have the option to securely save card on file, which helps with the collection of outstanding balances.

For any outstanding balances, the practice can send a secure text message reminder, which eliminates the need to send paper statements and reduces statement costs. eClinicalWorks offers PCI-compliant secure payment transactions.

When payments are completed, eClinicalWorks automatically applies them to the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) system, which reduces administrative burdens for the billing department.

