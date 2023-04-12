Exclaimer Releases New Email Signature Management Solution for Google Workspace

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Exclaimer, the leading email signature software provider, launched an enhanced solution for Google Workspace customers, offering updated features for the centralized management and application of email signatures. This latest release enables Exclaimer’s channel partners to expand their reach within a growing market, allowing them to better meet organizations’ email signature needs.

Customers using Google Workspace will now be able to deliver consistent, compliant and engaging email signatures across all devices in a simple, automated way. The intuitive user interface ensures the product is easy to set-up and navigate, reducing the load on IT teams and channel partners by enabling non-technical users to create and manage signatures.

Jo Holliday, Vice President, Channel at Exclaimer, said: “The number of organizations using Google Workspace is growing quickly. In 2022, Google’s customer numbers grew 38% YoY and unique users grew 42% YoY1. By enhancing our product for this important segment of the market, Exclaimer demonstrates commitment to both our customers and the vibrant channel network. Through our Google Workspace offering, channel partners will be able to reach more organizations with the leading email signature management solution, helping more IT and marketing teams unlock the true potential of email.”

New marketing and feedback features mean that organizations can drive impactful and cost effective engagement with their audiences. The ability to target, measure, and update marketing banners plus the ability to ask for feedback using a simple 1-click tool, supercharges email interactions and optimizes conversions.

Tony Spedaliere, President at 7-13 IT Solutions, said: “We are dedicated to providing solutions that allow organizations to operate and grow more efficiently. Exclaimer’s email signature software enables us to do just that, providing our customers with the tools to streamline and centralize the management of email signatures. The updated product for Google Workspace users will enable us to deliver even more value, giving a wide range of organizations the opportunity to amplify their emails.”

With security a top consideration for software buyers, especially when integrating with a critical communications channel like email, Exclaimer is built using the highest security standards. This is evidenced by its recent SOC 2 Type II attestation, as well as its ISO/IEC 27001 Certification. Alongside its solution for Google Workspace, Exclaimer also supports customers using Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Exchange.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the industry's leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of email as a key digital advertising channel. With its award-winning tools, organizations can simplify the management of email signatures to deliver consistent branding, promote marketing campaigns and company news, gather real-time customer feedback, and much more.

Over 50,000 organizations in 150+ countries rely on Exclaimer for their email signature solutions. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards. For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

