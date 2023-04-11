ClashTV Announces Long-Term Rights Renewal With Isaiah Whitehead Classic Summer Basketball Tournament

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClashTV, a livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content and culture they are most passionate about, today announced a long-term, multi-year rights renewal with the Isaiah Whitehead Classic (IWC), extending an exclusive interactive media, distribution and content creation partnership that began with a successful 2022 season of streaming.

Founded by Coney Island native Isaiah Whitehead in 2021, IWC hosts the top NYC street ballers from Brooklyn, Uptown, Queens, Staten Island, and New Jersey. A high-school and college standout and former NBA player, Whitehead has brought his resources together to put on the best possible events for his city.

This multi-year agreement between ClashTV and IWC will include interactive live streaming, video on demand, and linear distribution of all the event’s full games as well as the creation of short-form and original programming shoulder content. Starting this year, ClashTV will work with IWC and other partners to expand into Web3 loyalty and superfan monetization.

“The Isaiah Whitehead Classic quickly rose to become one of our most 2022 streamed event series,” said Ivan Isakov, ClashTV Founder and Chairman. “Extending our partnership in a long-term agreement ensures that ClashTV users get continued exclusive access to amazing basketball content and that the IWC has a path to growth and monetization as part of our Group Flow Flywheel. Big love and respect to Isaiah and the Coney Island family!”

Added Whitehead, “I am thrilled to extend and expand the agreement between ClashTV and my IWC tournament. The fan and community feedback to our 2022 ClashTV debut was very positive, and IWC is on the verge of taking over New York City Street Ball. Coney Island is the last stop, so you gotta’ bring your game, not just your name!”

This interactive basketball programming builds on ClashTV’s other programming that has included mixed martial arts events and a range of video podcasts featuring personalities such as Add Ventures Music founder and co-founder of Murder Inc. Records Chris “Gotti” Lorenzo.

ABOUT CLASHTV

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view livestreamed and VOD content, vote or clap for what they’re watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen Y and Z-skewing sports content such as Mixed Martial Arts, New York City’s most legendary street basketball leagues and podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.clashtv.app.