Cascadia Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Business Combination Agreement with RealWear

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CCAI) (“Cascadia”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced that its previously announced business combination agreement with RealWear, Inc. and certain other parties has been terminated in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

About Cascadia Acquisition Corp.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cascadia is sponsored by an affiliate of Cascadia Capital, LLC, an investment banking financial advisor to entrepreneurs, boards of directors and business owners. Cascadia concentrates its initiatives on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors that are being fundamentally reshaped by the introduction of advanced technologies, commonly referred to as “Industry 4.0.”

