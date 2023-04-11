NSA Adds DIGISTOR® FIPS 140-2 L2 SSDs to the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Component List as a Hardware Full Drive Encryption Component

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DIGISTOR®, a leading provider of secure Data at Rest (DAR) storage solutions, announced that the National Security Administration (NSA) added its FIPS 140-2 L2 SSDs to the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) list. These DIGISTOR drives are the only commercial SSDs to achieve this listing and the company’s Citadel™ K Series are now the simplest and most affordable way to produce CSfC-level secure data at rest (DAR) solutions for top secret programs.

“The leak of highly classified Pentagon documents in recent weeks underscores the vital importance of securing sensitive data. For the first time, companies working on secret government programs that require CSfC have a reliable and affordable solution to secure data at rest for programs requiring the highest levels of security,” said Randal Barber, CEO of parent company CDSG. “As the foundation of our Citadel pre-boot authentication solutions, these drives provide critical infrastructure organizations, industry, and military and government agencies access to the most advanced, highly secure SSDs available with both the critical CSfC and NIAP listings.”

With the CSfC listing, customers can trust that the solutions they develop for securing DAR in laptops, desktops, and other devices, meet the highest security requirements for sensitive and classified data. By using DIGISTOR Citadel solutions, organizations can complete and deliver CSfC secure DAR projects more quickly and to more customers.

CSfC is an NSA strategy to provide cybersecurity solutions by taking advantage of commercially available industry solutions. DIGISTOR is listed in the Hardware Full Disk Encryption section on the CSfC Component List with the Common Criteria/NIAP validation report number CCEVS-VR-VID11297-2023.

This news follows on the heels of the company’s announcement that its COTS-level priced FIPS 140-2 L2 certified self-encrypting drives achieved Common Criteria certification on the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Product Compliant List (PCL).

For more information, visit digistor.com.

About DIGISTOR

DIGISTOR, a CRU Data Security Group (CDSG) brand, provides secure storage solutions for data at rest (DAR). CDSG is a leading provider of data security solutions and data transport and storage devices for government and military agencies, small and medium-sized businesses, the entertainment industry, corporate IT departments, data centers, and digital forensic investigators. Its other brands include CRU removable storage devices, ioSafe fireproof and waterproof data storage devices, and WiebeTech digital investigation devices.