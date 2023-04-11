Legible and Dundurn Press Partner to Develop Publisher’s First Living Books

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that it has partnered with Dundurn Press Limited (“Dundurn”), one of Canada’s largest and leading independent trade publishers, to develop two of Dundurn’s bestsellers as their first-ever Living Books.

Living Books evolve reading by incorporating rich media such as animations, audio, and video. Legible leads this digital publishing innovation, providing dynamic entertainment, information, and inspiration. This advancement promises additional revenue for Legible and publishers while fostering valuable partnerships with arts and entertainment sectors.

Dundurn has chosen to showcase two books that are ideally suited to have embedded video and audio: Money Like You Mean It, by Erica Alini, Globe & Mail personal finance reporter and creator of Global News’ wildly popular Money123 personal finance series, an essential roadmap for the current economy that gives a deeper understanding of the forces shaping financial struggles and how to overcome them; and Against the Seas, by respected Montreal author Mary Soderstrom, which confronts the threat of sea level rise and explores past and present measures to combat rising waters in Indonesia, Shanghai, Bangladesh, the Salish Sea, and the St. Lawrence River estuary.

“We see this partnership with Legible as an important part of our digital transformation as we seek to expand our audience for our groundbreaking authors,” said Kwame Scott Fraser, President & Publisher, Dundurn Press.

Dundurn’s books have won and been nominated for many prestigious awards, including the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Donner Prize, LAMBDA Literary Awards, Crime Writers of Canada Awards, Heritage Toronto Award, Toronto Book Award, Hamilton Literary Award, Forest of Reading Awards, and many others. Dundurn Press is a major contributor to Legible’s Metrolinx partnership, which serves eBooks to 70 million GO Transit bus and train riders annually via the GO Wifi portal.

"We're honoured to collaborate with Dundurn Press on this pioneering project," said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. "As the largest Canadian-owned eBookstore, Legible is passionate about supporting Canada’s publishers, and developing these exciting publications is an opportunity to showcase the unique talents of both our organizations for the benefit of readers everywhere."

Check out other beautiful Living Books by Legible, such as Not Extinct: Keeping the Sinixt Way by Marilyn James and Taress Alexis of the Sinixt Nation, and Don’t Believe a Thought You Think by T. Harv Eker, New York Times bestselling author of Secrets of the Millionaire Mind.

Legible Inc. is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible provides innovative eReading experiences to anyone anywhere with an internet-enabled device. Legible has developed two high-value verticals: a browser-based, mobile-first B2C eBook entertainment platform delivering a global online bookstore and reading system for the emerging web with high-growth potential called Legible.com; and a global B2B eBook conversion and production service called Legible Publishing. Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st century publishing and global reading experiences, and embraces core values of sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

