Pyramid enters Mexico and Latin America market by signing partner agreements with top regional technology consultants.

LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a leading business intelligence and decision intelligence provider, continues to execute its global growth strategy with the signing of several key strategic Latin America-based technology partners, Analytics Mate, AS Analytics, BACIT, EMC Software C.A., and Hopewell Systems C.A.

These key technology partner agreements widen the reach of Pyramid Analytics’ partner program in the Mexico and Latin America market. The Pyramid team has proven analytics technology leadership, including Miguel Reyes, Regional Director for Latin America; Eduardo Azanza, Solutions Architect; and Javier Fernandez, Senior Solutions Engineer.

Key Points About Pyramid’s Latin America Expansion

Pyramid signs new partner agreements with technology companies to expand Pyramid Partner Program footprint into Latin America and Mexico.

Partner expansion into region is led by Miguel Reyes, Regional Director for Latin America.

Pyramid is sponsoring and attending the 8th Technology and Business Congress 2023 in Mexico City on June 21-22, 2023.

“Our new locally based partners, Analytics Mate, AS Analytics, BACIT Technologies, EMC Software, and Hopewell Systems, bring a wealth of experience in analytics to our mutual clients to drastically improve their decision-making by using Pyramid solutions,” said Bill Clayton, Vice President of Global Partners.

The Pyramid Analytics best-of-breed platform allows these partners to deliver integrated, advanced, yet easy-to-use analytic tools to their clients, as part of packaged or custom-designed solutions with faster time to market.

The signings of Analytics Mate, AS Analytics, BACIT Technologies, EMC Software, and Hopewell Systems are part of Pyramid’s broader strategy to rapidly expand channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR), and systems integrators (SI).

Pyramid’s move into the LATAM market aligns with a broader global effort to help organizations optimize decision-making to empower anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is the next generation of decision intelligence. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform empowers people with AI-augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. Critically, the Pyramid Platform operates directly on any data, enabling governed self-service for any person; and meeting analytical needs in a no-code environment without data extraction, ingestion, and duplication. It combines data prep, business analytics, and data science into one frictionless platform to empower anyone with intelligent decision-making. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo today.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not hinder talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.