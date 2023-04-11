CARROLL Selects Funnel To Support Its Centralized Operating Model

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funnel Leasing, the only Renter Management Software platform, today announced a new client, CARROLL, a national real estate investment firm, is now using Funnel’s multifamily CRM and Virtual Leasing Agent products. Founded in 2004, CARROLL boasts nearly 29,000 units and has acquired more than $12.1 billion of real estate.

This partnership demonstrates CARROLL’s continued commitment to centralization and centralized operations since 2019. To insulate their business from the macroeconomic environment and operate with greater flexibility, CARROLL tried and found other multifamily CRMs frustratingly manual for teams and ultimately lacking the ability to actually centralize operations. Funnel’s unique renter-centric architecture unlocks data transparency, centralized operational flexibility, as well as, the AI and automation to realize the business transformation CARROLL desired.

“At CARROLL, we are on a mission to reimagine the traditional leasing model. Before Funnel we were hamstrung by the limitations of both full-stack and point solution CRM providers to do so,” said Noah Echols Senior Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at CARROLL. “With Funnel’s single-guest card architecture there are no workarounds, duplicate guest cards that silo data, or frustrating manual processes in multiple tabs for our team. Our centralized team is supported by AI and automation to manage 28,886 units, across the portfolio from a single centralized dashboard.”

CARROLL closed out 2022 with a diversified portfolio of 95 properties valued at more than $7.4 billion. They are well positioned for this period of higher inflation and rising interest rates, both within their existing portfolio as well as in making intelligent investments in a time of great uncertainty.

“If you want to centralize and move to the new operating model, there is no alternative to Funnel,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel Leasing. “CARROLL’s continued commitment to centralization and role specialization to create a modern, streamlined renter experience that aligns with consumer expectations, gives their teams a hand, and insulates their business during a turbulent market aligns directly with the value we provide our clients. I could not be more thrilled to see the full CARROLL portfolio live on Funnel.”

About Funnel Leasing

Funnel exists so multifamily operators don't have to pick between antiquated monopolies or single solution challengers. After decades of the status quo, operators are no more efficient, and renters still dread the process of leasing an apartment. We fixed that with an independent platform that turns the entire business model on its head. Renter Management Software is a new category of connected tools built around the renter. The software delivers a consistent, connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals. All this while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the smaller, and happier teams that only a renter-centric platform can enable.

About CARROLL

CARROLL, a privately held real estate company founded in 2004, boasts nearly 29,000 units and has acquired more than $12.1 billion of real state. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., and regional offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Raleigh, Denver, Tampa, New York, and Los Angeles, CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, community and asset management services, ground-up development, and fund management.