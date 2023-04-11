Boston Athletic Association Relies on Everbridge for the 127th Running of the Boston Marathon

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national Public Warning solutions, today announced that the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) will once again deploy the company’s platform to

communicate critical event updates and safety information to thousands of staff and volunteers during the 127th running of the Boston Marathon. The prestigious race is scheduled to take place next week on Monday, April 17th with a field size of 30,000 participants.

“We are always looking for ways to enrich our participants’ race experience, especially in the area of health and safety,” said Chris Troyanos, ATC – Medical Coordinator for the Boston Athletic Association. “The Everbridge mission of keeping people safe aligns with our overall commitment to the success of the Boston Marathon, and Everbridge provides us with an important tool in the event of a situation that requires immediate and effective communications across our team of volunteers.”

More than 10,000 staff and volunteers will be stationed at various positions including medical tents along the 26.2-mile marathon route that starts in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and ends in downtown Boston. Volunteers will receive notifications via the Everbridge app and SMS in the event of an incident or disruption, as well as important race day information including start/finish times of the athletes; updates on the number of runners on the course throughout the day; road reopening and cleanup efforts; and coordinating the pick-up and transportation of any participants who may drop out. Everbridge staffers will be present in the B.A.A.’s Operations Center on race day to assist in sending the communications.

With the exception of 2020, when the Boston Marathon went all-virtual at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, this marks the fifth time in six years that Everbridge and the Boston Athletic Association have teamed up to support the race since the partnership began in 2018.

“As a Boston-based company, the Marathon has always had a profound meaning for our organization and employees,” said David Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “We are honored to continue to serve the Boston Athletic Association on race day and help do so in a safe and vigilant way for every runner, volunteer, and staff member.”

The Everbridge network of customers in Boston also includes the Boston Police Department, Boston Public Health Commission, and the Boston Fire Department, as well as the State of Massachusetts.

In addition to the Boston and Philadelphia Marathons, Everbridge’s technology has been used to keep people safe during some of the world’s largest gatherings and events, such as the International Summer Games in Tokyo and the annual famed championship football game in the United States. Public safety agencies across the U.S. and around the globe have adopted the CEM platform to manage large crowds, including the City of New York’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and New Year’s Eve in Times Square, the City of Pasadena’s Rose Parade, and the Pride Parade in San Francisco.

