Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Purchase Granite City’s Wastewater Treatment Facility

GRANITE CITY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, has announced an agreement to purchase the assets of the wastewater treatment plant of the City of Granite City.

The City Council approved the Asset Purchase Agreement on Wednesday evening, April 5, at its council meeting.

The sale would bring approximately 26,000 new wastewater treatment customer connections to Illinois American Water, including approximately 10,500 direct and an additional 15,500 indirect customers in surrounding communities.

“We thank the City Council for its vote of confidence in us and we look forward to growing our partnership with Granite City residents and businesses by providing water and wastewater service and solutions,” said Illinois American Water President Rebecca Losli. “Our company and team of experienced employees are invested in the Granite City community. We are positioned to leverage our resources and expertise and continue to address the needs of the community.”

Illinois American Water will file the proposed sale with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) for approval by the end of 2023 or early 2024. If approved by the ICC, it will be the largest wastewater acquisition by the company.

“We support this agreement with Illinois American Water because it is in the best interests of the Granite City community. It will put our city’s wastewater assets and operations into the highly capable hands of Illinois American Water. We are also able to preserve and transition all jobs for the employees,” said Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson. He added that proceeds from a sale would allow the city to invest in other critical, community needs.

Illinois American Water has provided water service in Granite City for more than 125 years. In 2020, the company purchased the assets of city’s wastewater collection system.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable services tour customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and Linkedin.