Trium Cyber Launches Excess Program Powered by Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution Suite

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trium Cyber, a Lloyd’s services company providing cyber insurance, risk management, and claims adjudication services announced it has officially launched its excess cyber program, completing the first phase of its implementation of Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SaaS P&C insurance core solution suite in three months.

Trium Cyber can now accept submissions from agents and brokers and quickly generate multiple quote options for excess cyber coverage. Origami’s functionality streamlines the underwriting process, enabling Trium Cyber to elevate decision-making when necessary and to provide core functionality for policy bind, issuance, and billing. Furthermore, integrations with additional resources help facilitate certain business processes and tax compliance.

Trium Cyber’s multi-phased implementation of its primary and excess cyber lines with Origami, will include capabilities for streamlined claims handling. Besides delivering speed-to-value, the incremental approach gives Trium Cyber quality control functionality across its underwriting and claims operations.

Backed by Pelican Ventures, Trium Cyber began operations at the start of 2023 and will provide cyber insurance along with complementary risk management advisory services and real-time loss mitigation services to drive rapid claims decisions, favorable loss outcomes, and to support its growth.

“We’re excited to roll out our excess cyber insurance program, which will respond to a groundswell of current market demand,” said Josh Ladeau, CEO, Trium Cyber. “We’re also looking forward to the upcoming launch of our primary cyber program and claims capabilities as we continue to work with Origami’s team on the accelerated implementation of its core solution suite.”

“We’re pleased to work with Trium Cyber on the completion of the first phase of their implementation and look forward to continuing to build the functionality and automation to meet all of their objectives,” said Chris Bennett, president, Core Solutions at Origami Risk. “Our close collaboration with their team will result in a scalable solution that provides the tools and functionality that meets Trium Cyber’s needs now and well into the future as they expand their product set, build-out their distribution network, and grow their client base.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control, and claims administration, reporting, and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Trium Cyber

Trium Cyber US Services Inc. is a Lloyd’s-approved services company providing cyber, technology and ancillary errors and omissions insurance coverage for US-domiciled risks, backed by Trium Cyber Syndicate 1322. The services company commenced writing business on January 1st, and in addition to insurance, will offer clients access to complementary cyber risk management and real-time loss mitigation services.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third-party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.