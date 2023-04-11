Upcycled Food Association Members Big Mountain Foods and Crush Dynamics Inc. Partner to Deliver Plant Based Food Innovation

SUMMERLAND, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crush Dynamics Inc. and Big Mountain Foods, two Canadian companies with a shared passion for innovation and sustainability, are excited to announce a significant innovation in plant-based foods. Working together, Big Mountain has been able to dramatically enhance flavor and nutrition in their new Lion’s Mane Mushroom Burger with the incorporation of Crush Dynamics upcycled Ruby Purée.

Crush Dynamics Inc, recently named one of the top innovators on The Food Tech 500 list, has created a patented process to transform tannin-rich agricultural side streams, including derivatives from wine making, into high performance food ingredients. The company’s focus on sustainability and ability to drive consumer preference through flavor enhancement and polyphenol-rich nutrition has been integral to its success and partnership with Big Mountain Foods.

Big Mountain Foods has been a pioneer in the plant-based protein industry, having won the Nexty “Best New Product” Award for its Lion’s Mane Mushroom Crumble in 2022. The company is dedicated to producing delicious, healthy and sustainable plant-based foods. “We are thrilled to partner with a leader in plant-based food innovation. Our engagement with Big Mountain Foods demonstrates what is possible with upcycled ingredients. We look forward to supporting Big Mountain as they continue to deliver award-winning products to increasingly discerning consumers,” said Kirk Moir, CEO of Crush Dynamics Inc.

The Lion’s Mane Mushroom Burger is the latest product to come out of this sustainability focused partnership. “Using Crush Dynamics innovative ingredients provides a clear point of difference in the taste and nutrition of our products. We see Crush Dynamics and upcycled ingredients as an important part of our differentiation and expansion into the US market,” said Jasmine Byrne, COO of Big Mountain Foods.

Both organizations are proud members of the Upcycled Food Association, a global community of businesses committed to reducing food waste. “Upcycled Food Association is thrilled to see the list of Upcycled Certified™ ingredients grow so quickly through innovative work by companies like Crush Dynamics and their partnership with Big Mountain Foods,” adds Angie Crone, CEO of Upcycled Food Association.

The Lion’s Mane Mushroom Burger, alongside six other first to market innovations using upcycled ingredients will be available for purchase in select stores across the US this spring.

For more information about Crush Dynamics Inc., Big Mountain Foods, and Upcycled Food Association visit their websites at www.crushdynamics.com, www.bigmountainfoods.com and www.upcycledfood.org