Through New Strategic Partnership, Accenture and Conga Collaborate to Help Companies Transform Revenue Lifecycle Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Conga, a global leader in revenue lifecycle management solutions, have formed a strategic partnership to help clients transform their revenue lifecycle management processes—from price quotes and contracts to fulfillment and renewal services. Together, the companies are helping organizations around the world streamline and automate their revenue processes to drive efficiencies and support business growth.

The collaboration brings together Accenture’s delivery, advisory and industry experience and Conga’s revenue lifecycle management solutions to help global companies drive more predictable revenue. Focused on healthcare, life sciences, financial services, high-tech and industrial industries, Accenture and Conga have collaborated on engagements for dozens of clients.

For example, they helped an electrical equipment client standardize its configure price and quote (CPQ) processes—which provide pricing data for thousands of products. Using Conga CPQ on the Salesforce platform, nonstandard, country-specific processes were replaced with a unified, global, cloud-based solution. Sales and finance teams can now create individualized quotes with real-time pricing data, and customers can quickly see the impact of decisions and changes. Offers can be produced in minutes, which has reduced operational and maintenance costs.

Michael Heald, senior managing director and Ecosystem & Growth lead for Accenture Strategy, said, “Managing and predicting revenue, especially in times of rapid change and constant global instability, is essential for organizations to stay competitive in their pricing and sales operations. Together with Conga, we can help organizations optimize their revenue lifecycle management to streamline and increase efficiencies in their operations.”

Accenture and Conga also helped an industrial manufacturing client automate and standardize complex contract lifecycle management processes to increase visibility and compliance. With Conga CLM, the company now has a single view of contracts in one place, including versions, approval history and metrics. Users can leverage pre-approved language and track changes to agreements in real time, allowing contracts to be negotiated and executed faster.

“Companies of all sizes and across all industries have a critical need to increase revenue certainty and improve operational efficiencies,” said Noel Goggin, chief executive officer and culture leader at Conga. “Together, Conga and Accenture have a unique combination of capabilities and expertise to help organizations and their teams across the globe achieve these business outcomes.”

