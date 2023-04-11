ArteraAI and American Cancer Society Announce New Relationship

SAN FRANCISCO & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArteraAI, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence-based predictive and prognostic cancer tests, and the American Cancer Society, a leading cancer-fighting organization, announce a new relationship today that will allow both parties to contribute to making progress against the more than 200 diseases we call cancer.

This announcement comes on the heels of ArteraAI’s recent emergence from stealth mode, with $90M in funding to support the distribution of its flagship test in prostate cancer, the ArteraAI Prostate Test. This is the first test to predict therapy benefit in localized prostate cancer. The funding will also foster the development of tests to support therapy personalization in other cancers.

“Putting the power of AI into clinicians' hands to help personalize cancer treatment is no small feat,” said Andre Esteva, co-founder and CEO of ArteraAI. “This is why it is essential to pick the right partners to propel our mission forward. We are honored to announce this strategic collaboration with the American Cancer Society as an advisor, and deeply value the organization’s support and guidance as we continue to move forward in reducing health disparities and serving all those touched by cancer.”

Recently, the American Cancer Society launched IMPACT: Improving Mortality from Prostate Cancer Together, a commitment to using every facet of the organization to improve outcomes for all and reverse disparities for Black men. Studies show prostate cancer diagnoses are currently on the rise, and Black men carry a disproportionate burden of prostate cancer occurrences in the U.S. with the world's highest documented prostate cancer rate. Black men are also more than twice as likely to die from the disease than other men.

“We are thrilled to team up with ArteraAI, with the aligned mission of improving the lives of people with cancer,” said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer of the American Cancer Society. “While it will take a compilation of things to address health disparities in the area of cancer alone, innovative technology like ArteraAI’s can increase shared decision-making with patients and clinicians, increase treatment adherence, and reduce stigma, which are a few of the immediate deterrents for many in marginalized communities when seeking prostate cancer care. Given the goal alignment between our organizations, we look forward to finding impactful ways to collaborate on reducing the burden of cancer.”

The ArteraAI Prostate Test is a clinically available, laboratory-developed test. For more information or to order the test please visit ArteraAI.

About ArteraAI

ArteraAI is a leading precision medicine company developing AI tests to personalize therapy for cancer patients. Their test provides risk stratification and prediction of therapeutic benefit, including the first-ever predictive test for localized prostate cancer. It is clinically available through a CLIA-certified laboratory in Jacksonville, Florida, and can be ordered online at ArteraAI.

About The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.