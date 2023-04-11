Cohesity Collaborates with Microsoft to Simplify How Businesses Protect and Secure Their Data from Cyber Threats Including Ransomware Attacks

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, a leader in data security and management, today announced an expanded relationship with Microsoft that is focused on helping enterprises globally broaden and harden data security -- critical as cyberattacks are occurring every 39 seconds with 30,000 websites hacked daily and costing the global economy $6.9 billion in 2021*.

There are two major elements to the expanded relationship between Cohesity and Microsoft.

Ushering in a New Era in Deriving Value from Data

Cohesity, which is already using AI to help customers detect anomalies that can indicate a cyberattack in play, believes AI can be used in other ways to rapidly analyze vast volumes of data and enable IT and security operations to respond to a security breach -- faster and with improved accuracy.

Today, Cohesity announced that it will put forth its AI-ready data structure that, when combined with OpenAI, will advance generative AI initiatives around threat detection, classification, anomaly detection, and more. To hear more about the impact AI can have on data security and management, Cohesity’s expanded relationship with Microsoft, and opportunities for customers to secure, protect, and derive value from data, watch this special edition of Spotlight on Security on April 11 which will feature key Microsoft and Cohesity executives.

“Cohesity is integrating with Microsoft’s broad platforms across security, cloud and AI - all in order to help joint customers secure and protect their data against escalating cyberattacks,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president, Cohesity. “This expanded collaboration will make it simple for thousands of Microsoft customers and ecosystem partners to access Cohesity’s award-winning platform, including its differentiated benefits of scalability, simplicity and security, in hybrid-cloud or multicloud scenarios.”

“We utilize both Cohesity and Microsoft solutions today and are excited about this expanded focus on advancing security, utilizing cloud innovations to promote cyber resilience, and getting more valuable insights from data,” said Niall Townley, backup administrator, Community Health Plan of Washington. “As organizations like ours continue to accelerate the move to a hybrid and multicloud world, it's great that we can also continue to manage data simply and securely, wherever it’s located, via the Cohesity Data Cloud platform. Together, all these benefits help us optimize the cloud while also mitigating risk from cyber threats.”

“With so many organizations expanding their data footprints into hybrid and multicloud environments, attack vulnerabilities are increasing, and data security and protection is becoming more complex. Cohesity seeks to meet customers where they are, whether on-premises or across multiple cloud providers,” said Phil Goodwin, research vice president, IDC. “Cohesity strives to help customers get more value from data through better data logistics, a key part of which is data security and protection. We think integrating with Microsoft Azure will help Cohesity and its customers to stay a step ahead of cyber criminals through more intelligent security now and with other interesting use cases to follow.”

