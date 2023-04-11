SPS Family Announces a Partnership with Envestnet to Provide Advisors with Centralized Technology Solution

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPS Family (“SPS”), the parent company of broker-dealers Sigma Financial Corporation and Parkland Securities, LLC, and Registered Investment Adviser, Sigma Planning Corporation, has announced a partnership with Envestnet to modernize its technology solutions, upgrading from a multi-platform system to a single platform solution. The partnership will improve efficiency by streamlining workflows and enhancing the overall experience for SPS’ network of 884 advisors.

“Our mission is to help advisors advance their businesses efficiently, and we have long prioritized technology as a driving factor in our growth-oriented solutions set,” said Brandon Rydell, President of SPS Family. “We are excited to partner with Envestnet to further our support of advisors and leverage Envestnet’s centralized platform as another tool for our team.”

SPS Family will convert its legacy portfolio performance program to Envestnet’s billing and reporting tools in addition to launching their full platform capabilities providing one access point for their advisors across multi-custodial platforms on one centralized system.

Michael Ferraro, Head of Business Development Strategy for Envestnet, added: “Our technology is designed to harness the power of innovation and provide advisors with actionable insights and tools to improve their efficiency and the end-client experience. SPS’ philosophy for advisor growth and empowerment aligns with our mission to deliver an Intelligent Financial Life™.

Envestnet offers financial advisors and service providers innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to provide financial wellness for advisors and their clients. The provider services nearly 106,000 advisors, including at some of the nation's largest banks, RIAs, wealth management and brokerage firms.

About SPS Family

SPS Family is a collective of two award-winning broker-dealers, Sigma Financial Corporation and Parkland Securities, LLC, and Registered Investment Adviser, Sigma Planning Corporation, and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan and supported by a nationwide team of professionals. SPS Family provides its network of 884 independent advisors with personalized solutions they need to grow their business and connect with their clients on a personal level, through support in the areas of compliance, operations and technology. SPS Family is led by owner and CEO Jerry Rydell and President Brandon Rydell. For more information, please visit www.sps-family.com.

SPS and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.