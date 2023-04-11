Riskonnect Partners with Wissda to Help More Companies Bring Risk Under One Roof

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced a new partnership with Wissda Inc., a U.S.-based consulting organization specializing in risk and compliance transformation and IT services. Wissda and Riskonnect will help organizations build a comprehensive, data-driven, and scalable risk management technology foundation and program that drives collaboration and brings all aspects of risk under one roof.

“We are excited to partner with Wissda and have the company join our global PartnerKonnect community,” said Prince Lal, vice president of partners and alliances at Riskonnect. “Wissda customers will now have access to Riskonnect’s integrated risk management solutions, enabling them to transform the way they manage risk and compliance.”

Wissda’s consulting work focuses in the areas of risk and compliance, professional services, cybersecurity, and data analytics. The firm serves large organizations in the financial services, high tech, and manufacturing industries. Wissda helps companies in these sectors manage and mitigate risks, comply with regulatory and reporting requirements, establish effective governance structures, and solve their biggest business challenges by applying the right technology solutions.

“Effective governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management isn't a check-the-box exercise focusing on meeting regulatory requirements. It's about creating sustainable business practices that deliver value to all stakeholders and promote long-term success,” said Amit Sharma, CEO of Wissda. “We are very excited to help our clients develop a strong foundation for identifying and analyzing risks, implement scalable and pragmatic solutions, and make risk and compliance a competitive advantage through Riskonnect’s integrated risk management solutions.”

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,000 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 800 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

About Wissda

Wissda Inc. is a U.S.-based consulting company specializing in transformation and IT services. The company's primary focus areas include risk and compliance transformation, professional services, cybersecurity, and data analytics. Wissda Inc. works with clients across the U.S., Europe, and India, helping them transform their businesses through automation and innovation. The company specializes in implementing technical and data solutions and managing and mitigating risks through integrated risk management. For more information, please visit www.wissda.com.